How to Choose the Right HDMI Cable for Your Monitor and PC

Understanding HDMI generations and cable capabilities is key to achieving optimal display performance. This guide explains how to match HDMI cable specifications to your monitor's resolution and refresh rate, compares Ultra High Speed and Premium High Speed cables, and offers tips for future‑proofing your setup.

HDMI cables are essential components for connecting modern displays, but their performance varies significantly based on generation. Many monitor manufacturers, like Dell with its UltraSharp U2725QE, omit HDMI cables from the box to reduce e-waste or because other interfaces like DisplayPort or Thunderbolt better suit the device's capabilities.

Even if a monitor has HDMI 2.1, using an old or low‑quality cable can result in subpar video or no signal at all. To avoid compatibility issues, start by checking your computer's HDMI port specifications-usually found in product documentation or on the manufacturer's website-and your monitor's maximum resolution and refresh rate.

For example, a 4K display running at 120Hz or a 1440p gaming monitor at 240Hz requires a cable with sufficient bandwidth. The goal is to choose a cable that matches or exceeds the shared capabilities of both devices; otherwise, the cable becomes a bottleneck. While you should match your current setup to avoid overspending, spending a little more on a newer, higher‑tier cable adds future‑proofing in case you upgrade your GPU or monitor later.

When shopping, you'll primarily choose between two modern HDMI cable types: Ultra High Speed HDMI (UHS, for HDMI 2.1) and Premium High Speed HDMI (PHS, for HDMI 2.0). Older High Speed and Standard HDMI cables are largely obsolete. UHS cables offer 48 Gbps bandwidth and support uncompressed video up to 8K at 60 Hz; with Display Stream Compression (DSC) they can reach 8K at 120 Hz or 4K at 240 Hz.

They are ideal for 4K above 60 Hz, high‑refresh 1440p, or ultrawide setups. PHS cables max out at 18 Gbps and are cost‑effective for 1080p up to 240 Hz, 1440p at 144 Hz, or 4K at 60 Hz. An even newer Ultra96 tier exists but is unnecessary for current hardware. Always buy officially certified cables or reputable brands to ensure reliable performance and compliance with specifications





BGR / 🏆 234. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

HDMI Cable Monitor Resolution Refresh Rate Ultra High Speed Premium High Speed Future‑Proof

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Latest data show Californian conundrum: high growth but high unemploymentThe state's labor market 'remains weak' and tech layoffs have climbed this year, new data released this week shows.

Read more »

Viltrox's New Monitor Has a Bright 5.5-Inch Display and Robust Camera ControlViltrox DC-550 Pro II brings 1400-nit monitoring, HDMI 2.0, and camera control.

Read more »

Scientists unveil 'living bandage' that could dramatically speed wound healingRice University researchers developed a 'living bandage' that uses engineered cells to deliver healing proteins directly to wounds in animal trials.

Read more »

Zohran Mamdani makes ‘high-risk, high-reward’ move to reshape New York’s voice in WashingtonThe first-year New York mayor has endorsed two congressional candidates challenging incumbents and another going against the anointed successor of a retiring congresswoman.

Read more »