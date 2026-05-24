How to Choose the Perfect TV Stand: Simple Measurements for Safety and Comfort

A step‑by‑step guide explains how to measure eye level, TV width and optimal viewing distance to select a stand that fits securely and offers ergonomic viewing.

Choosing a television stand that matches the dimensions of the set you have purchased can be a surprisingly easy mistake to make. Many customers end up with a piece that is too narrow, too short, or too tall, which can lead to an unstable appearance, uncomfortable viewing angles, or even a safety hazard if the stand cannot support the width of the screen.

The key to avoiding these problems lies in a simple set of measurements that can be taken with a tape measure and a few observations about your personal viewing habits. By focusing on three core dimensions – the height of the viewer’s eye level, the actual width of the television, and a comfortable viewing distance – you can select a stand that offers both stability and ergonomic comfort, regardless of whether your TV is a modest 55‑inch model or a larger 75‑inch screen.

The first step is to determine the optimal height for the stand. The ideal position for a TV screen is when the centre of the display sits at the average eye level of the person watching. To calculate this, sit on the sofa or chair you normally use while watching television and measure the distance from the floor to the eyes.

Then measure the full vertical height of the TV from top to bottom and divide that number by two to find the centre point of the screen. Subtract the centre point measurement from the eye‑level height and you will have the target height for the stand.

For example, a 65‑inch television that measures 35.6 inches in height, combined with an eye level of 36 inches, results in a centre point of 17.8 inches and a recommended stand height of roughly 18.2 inches. Allow one or two inches of variance to accommodate the thickness of the stand and any decorative elements.

Next, determine the width of the television. The diagonal screen size listed on the box does not reflect the total width, because it excludes the frame around the picture. Use a tape measure to record the actual horizontal dimension, including the bezel. The stand should be a few inches wider than this measurement to ensure the television sits securely and looks proportionate.

If the measured width of a particular model is 57 inches, a stand that is at least 60 inches wide will provide enough margin for stability and visual balance. Once you have both the ideal height and width, you can compare the dimensions to the space where the stand will be placed, ensuring it will fit comfortably in the room without crowding other furniture.

Finally, consider the optimal viewing distance. Most experts advise sitting at a distance that is roughly twice the advertised diagonal screen size. A 65‑inch TV therefore suggests a viewing distance of about 130 inches, or a little over ten feet. This guideline helps reduce eye strain and provides a more immersive experience.

While these formulas give you a solid starting point, you may need to adjust based on the layout of the room, the presence of additional viewers, and personal comfort preferences. By taking the time to measure accurately and apply these simple calculations, you can avoid common pitfalls, enhance safety, and create a viewing environment that feels both comfortable and aesthetically pleasing





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