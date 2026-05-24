How to Charge Nintendo Switch and Switch 2 with USB‑C Phone Chargers

A guide explaining the specific power requirements for Nintendo's Switch family, detailing differences between handheld and TV modes and advising on suitable USB‑PD chargers.

Nintendo has sold nearly twenty million consoles through March 2026, and many owners are curious about how to charge their devices using the increasingly common USB‑C phone chargers that support USB Power Delivery .

The appeal lies in the convenience of a single cable that can power smartphones, laptops and now the Nintendo Switch family. However, Nintendo’s implementation diverges from the generic USB‑C standard, imposing specific voltage and current profiles that differ between the first‑generation Switch models and the upcoming Switch 2. Understanding these nuances is essential for anyone who wants to use a phone charger in place of the official Nintendo power adapter, especially when the console is docked for TV mode.

The original Switch line consists of three variants – the standard Switch, the Switch OLED and the Switch Lite. In handheld mode each model can be charged with relatively modest power. The base Switch accepts up to ten watts for the fastest charge, while the OLED can handle fourteen watts and the Lite nine watts. Most USB‑C phone chargers that offer 5 V or 15 V with appropriate amperage meet these requirements, making on‑the‑go charging straightforward.

The situation changes when the console is placed in the docking station for TV play. Both the standard Switch and the OLED require fifteen volts at 2.6 A, a total of thirty‑nine watts. To satisfy this demand a charger capable of delivering fifteen volts at three amps – roughly a forty‑five watt USB‑PD brick – is needed. Such chargers are not commonplace among phone accessories, so users typically rely on Nintendo’s supplied adapter or a dedicated high‑power USB‑PD charger.

The Switch 2 raises the bar even further. In handheld mode it needs twelve watts, a level easily reached by any charger that can output five volts or nine volts. TV mode, however, demands twenty volts at up to three amps, amounting to fifty‑four watts.

Consequently a charger that can provide at least sixty watts – for example a sixty‑watt USB‑PD power brick – is required to run the Switch 2 while docked. As with the earlier models, everyday phone chargers will suffice for handheld charging, but those planning to use the console on a TV should invest in a higher‑capacity USB‑PD charger.

Additionally, when playing while the device is charging in handheld mode it is advisable to use a more powerful adapter to prevent the battery from draining during intensive gameplay





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