How to Celebrate Juneteenth With Your Kids

Whether you do just one of these with your kids or pair several of the activities together, we've got some fun ways to respectfully observe the holiday.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.is the oldest nationally celebrated commemoration of the ending of slavery in the United States.

The first Juneteenth was celebrated back in 1866. Yet despite its long history, it only just recently became a federal holiday in 2021 — when President Biden signed the bill making it the first holiday to obtain legal observance sincein 1983. The holiday has deep roots in the South and has been celebrated for generations by many, but on the same token, many non-Black Americans had never heard of Juneteenth until it was observed as a federal holiday.

And before the federal holiday, before national recognition, and before it became popular in retail, it was a day of remembrance for many. A day that celebrates freedom. , it is extremely important to me for my kids to have accurate depictions of history beyond what is taught in schools. My oldest child is only 7, and therefore I have to think outside of the box for age appropriate ways to teach them about pretty much anything.

They already learn the public school’s version of history, but teaching goes beyond the classroom. Here are some age appropriate ways I teach my early elementary-aged children about Juneteenth. Whether you do just one of these with your kids or pair several of the activities together, they’re a great way to respectfully observe the holiday … and you can probably learn something new yourself!

We live in the age of technology, and kids consume a little bit of everything on the internet. YouTube has tons of educational content surrounding a wide variety, and I’ve found some pretty good resources for Juneteenth as well. PBS Kids’ Juneteenth video explains about the significance of the holiday in an age appropriate format. And clocking in at just under a minute and a half, it’s perfect for those little attention spans.

Sesame Street’s “Let’s Celebrate Juneteenth” song is only three minutes long, but packs in a lot of Juneteenth info and tradition in a kid-friendly way. Books centering around Juneteenth are another easy way to teach the history and commemorate the day. Some great titles for young readers include:For most young kids, the most effective way to learn is by doing.

Pairing one of these activities with a book or video will help drive the lessons learned home.to help create a freedom flag for the holiday. You can either do it this way, or craft your own with construction paper, crayons, etc. While you do this activity, discuss what freedom means, and then put on your own freedom parade at home! Red foods are chosen as a symbol of the resilience and ingenuity of enslaved people.

Have a red-themed feast is a great way to honor the holiday. Red juice, red velvet cake, and red fruit are just a few ideas. With the holiday now being recognized federally, many cities and local children’s museums host activities perfect for families. Check locally to see what is being done in your area .that hosts tons of Juneteenth lessons kids can take virtually. They have Juneteenth content for kids ranging from ages 3 to 17, so there’s really something for every age group! Educating our children about slavery and other topics are important, not only to understand the history of the United States, but teaching cultural understanding. Hopefully the provided resources are a starting point for starting conversations and possibly developing new traditions with your family.





SheKnows / 🏆 558. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Houston residents celebrate Juneteenth 2026 with celebration at Emancipation ParkWith historic Juneteenth celebrations approaching, Houston is giving residents several opportunities to come together and commemorate the day marking the end of slavery in the United States.

Read more »

Where to celebrate Juneteenth in WAJuneteenth is just around the corner. Here is where you can celebrate it in Western Washington and learn more about the holiday.

Read more »

How to celebrate Juneteenth in San Diego CountyJuneteenth began as a celebration of Black people’s liberation after the Civil War and now serves as a day for community reflection, education and celebration.

Read more »

Juneteenth: Phoenix businesses along 'The Black Row' celebrateA hidden corridor of 10 black-owned businesses on Indian School Road is pairing Juneteenth and Father's Day with promotional prices this summer.

Read more »