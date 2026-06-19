How to Build a 'Freedom Fund' to Help You Make a Life-Changing Getaway

Having a 'freedom fund' can be vital in helping you set up your new life, particularly if you plan to leave your husband or wife, and move out of your family home. A decent pot of money stored up can help you take the leap and make a life-changing getaway.

Having a ' freedom fund ' can be vital in helping you set up your new life, particularly if you plan to leave your husband or wife, and move out of your family home.

A decent pot of money stored up can help you take the leap and make a life-changing getaway. Top divorce lawyer Vanessa Lloyd Platt says it's a very good idea to have a fund and it puts you streets ahead, especially if your husband stops paying for everything when he finds out you want a divorce. It can take a while before you get to court and gain access to the money.

With money behind you, you can take legal advice and afford to pay for things for you and your children. The amount you'll need depends on your circumstances. You may need enough to pay for a deposit on a flat and the first few months' rent or you may need enough to cover your share of daily expenses until you find a new job.

But as a rule of thumb, financial experts recommend having six months of earnings stashed away for a rainy day. This aggressive savings strategy focuses on amassing a savings pot worth £15,814 - six months of average take-home pay - to buy you time to get back on your feet. Depending on your sense of urgency, financial circumstances, and willingness to cut back on spending, you can achieve this in as little as one year with our savings plan.

Cut back on monthly outgoings and you'll soon save a small fortune. You might think there's no flexibility in your budget to help you build an extra £15,814 in savings, but going through your outgoings with a fine-tooth comb is likely to reveal some slack in the system that may surprise you. The first step is to see where you can cut back on your spending to make savings you can set aside each month.

Household bills and mobile phone bills are a great start. If you're out of contract on your mobile phone, switch to a no-handset deal to save as much as £50 a month using budget providers such as Giffgaff and Lebara. Contracts that include paying off top handsets come in at about £55 a month, according to comparison site Uswitch, while a decent Sim-only deal comes in at £5 for the introductory period.

Tackling your broadband contract at the same time is often an easy win. Figures from Broadband Switch suggest the average family saves £250 a year from switching to another provider by using comparison sites. Since 2024, switching rules known as 'one touch' for broadband mean you don't have to cancel your old contract yourself - your new provider should do it for you - and the process should be simple.

Switch your television streaming subscriptions to a rotating model to save even more. Instead of running Netflix, Disney Plus, and Amazon Prime simultaneously, move to a model where you switch streaming site every three months. If you run Netflix for the first three months, then Disney, then Amazon, then Netflix again for a year, you'll save £170 compared with if you paid for all of them at the same time.

That assumes you're on the basic tier for each - you'll save £248 if you're on the ad-free versions. And swap a weekly takeaway (£45) for a 'fakeaway' - a homecooked version of a restaurant meal (£15). You'll save £30 a week and £1,560 over a year. While you're sorting out your budget, you may find other ways to save.

Check whether you would save money with a water meter. If you have more bedrooms than people in your home, you're likely to do so. This typically saves between £100 and £150 a year for smaller households, while larger households are unlikely to save money with a meter.

You may also be able to save hundreds more if you move to a discounted energy rate from a standard variable tariff governed by the energy price cap, which rises 13 per cent to an average of £1,812 a year in ten days. Swap coffees on the go for a thermos flask prepared at home, and pack lunches where you can.

Building your escape fund as quickly as you can is a matter of making smart choices and putting the savings from them to work as soon as you can. Alan and Katie Donegan, who started saving £100 a month and turned it into £1 million in just five years, say that changing your mindset can help you to see your decisions as a luxury.

The pair said they were on modest salaries when they started, but they ramped up the amount they were putting aside each month, living as carefully as possible





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