Learn how to block spam texts on iPhone and Android using built-in iOS and Google Messages filters, AI scam protection and carrier reporting tools.

are rampant. Fake recruiters offering jobs, delivery updates on a package you never ordered — even the innocuous"hey, how are you?

" from a number you don't recognize. They're designed to get you to respond and start disclosing information or click a link with the promise of a free gift card, perhaps, or a way to pay off your student loans. It turns out those bogus texts are more than just annoying. The Federal Trade Commission's most recent data shows that consumers reportedin scams that originated with texts in 2024.

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Even if a scammer hasn't conned you with the offer of a sweet, sweet six-figure job that lets you set your own hours and work from home, you might be sick of seeing the notifications roll in. Luckily, Android 17 also has a feature that alerts users to scam calls to help with this byWhile there's no way to entirely ward off spam texts, there are settings you can adjust on your phone, and ways to report the fake messages that could reduce the number you receive.