Stop intrusive pop-ups and in-app ads on your Android phone. Explore ad-blocking options, including AdGuard DNS, and find the right approach for how you browse.

You don't need another app to block ads on Android. One change to your phone's Private DNS settings can cut down on trackers across your apps.

Online ads are pivotal to the existence of many of your favorite apps and websites, allowing them to offer you content and experiences for free. At the same time, a subset of online ads have become increasingly intrusive and malicious, with researchers identifying. Some particularly egregious examples can hog performance resources with poorly optimized animations, drain your phone's battery and even redirect you to malicious websites without your consent.

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Luckily, there are several measures you can take to help prevent malicious ads from appearing on Android. The operating system has gained many privacy and security features over the past few years. You can also go one step further by using an ad-blocking Private DNS server that blocks advertisements or install a dedicated web browser that can help to eliminate online ads. But before you do either, start with the ad protection features already built into Android.