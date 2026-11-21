Check out how to bet the top events on Nov. 21, including No. 4 Oregon vs. Michigan and No. 1 Georgia vs. No. 21 South Carolina.

Let's take a look at the biggest games of the day, with key information ahead of each contest, just in case you're looking to throw down a few dollars.

This page may contain affiliate links to legal sports betting partners. If you sign up or place a wager, FOX Sports may be compensated. Read more aboutMichigan plays its first true road game of the season under first-year coach Mike Boynton Jr. The Wolverines are coming off a 123-79 rout of William & Mary. Their 75 second-half points set a program record, and the 123 points tied for the fourth-most in school history.

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Michigan also had 31 assists and forced 24 turnovers. Elliot Cadeau has 28 points and 21 assists over the last two games, and Quinn Costello has made nine 3s in that span. Villanova lost 81-61 at Pitt on Tuesday in its first road game. Pitt’s Baye Ndongo had 31 points and 14 rebounds, and the Wildcats committed 13 turnovers.

Tyler Perkins scored 19 at Pitt, and Devin Royal averages near a double-double. Suigo, a 7-foot-3 freshman, returned from a knee injury and had six points in 22 minutes. Villanova’s other loss came 74-72 to Notre Dame in Rome. Michigan won last season’s meeting 89-61 after leading 53-23 at halftime.

Trail Blazers – Deni Avdija , Ja Morant , Shaedon Sharpe , Vit Krejci , Robert Williams III ; Knicks – OG Anunoby , Jordan Clarkson The Knicks have won three straight, most recently 102-99 at Minnesota, and they’re 7-3 over their last 10 games. New York allows just 103.5 points per game, one of the five best marks in the league, and it plays at the slowest pace in the NBA.

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Jalen Brunson averages 26.6 points and 5.9 assists, and Karl-Anthony Towns adds 21.3 points and 13.9 rebounds. The Trail Blazers are 7-3 on the road and an NBA-best 10-5 ATS, compared with 7-8 ATS for the Knicks. Portland beat Milwaukee 124-114 without Avdija, who leads the team with 24.2 points and 6.1 assists. The Blazers score 117.5 points per game, and Damian Lillard and Jerami Grant carry much of the scoring load.

Portland is thin in the backcourt with Morant and Sharpe out, and Avdija is a game-time decision. UCLA – Ty Dieffenbach , Nico Iamaleava ; Michigan – JJ Buchanan , Andrew Sprague , Blake Frazier UCLA is off to its best start since 1998 and is 9-1 ATS, including 4-0 ATS on the road.

The Bruins lead the nation with 30 takeaways and the country’s best turnover margin, and they’ve held six of their last seven opponents to 15 points or fewer. Scooter Jackson has five INTs. Dieffenbach briefly left last week’s 22-14 win over Illinois with a shoulder injury but returned and is probable. Michigan has lost back-to-back games to Michigan State and at Oregon and has been held to single digits in three of its last four games.

Offensive coordinator Jason Beck was fired after the Michigan State loss. The Wolverines are 3-7 ATS and 126th nationally in scoring, and Bryce Underwood and Tommy Carr have combined for seven TDs and nine INTs. Michigan’s defense still allows just 17.7 points per game, and the Under is 8-2 in its games, including 6-1 at home.

LSU – Winston Watkins Jr. , Whit Weeks , Dashawn Spears , Jackson Harris ; Tennessee – Mike Matthews , Ethan Davis Lane Kiffin brings LSU back to Knoxville, where he coached in 2009. The Tigers’ Playoff hopes all but ended with a buzzer-beating TD loss to Texas last week.

They haven’t scored more than 21 points in either of their last two games and are 2-4 ATS in their last six. LSU’s receiving corps is also thin: Leading receiver Watkins is out and Harris, its other top receiver, is questionable. Tennessee has held Kentucky and Texas A&M to seven points or fewer in back-to-back wins. The Vols are 3-1 ATS in their last four games and fifth nationally in opponent EPA per play.

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Linebacker Arion Carter leads them with 66 tackles and four sacks. The Under is 8-2 in Tennessee’s games, and it’s 4-1-1 over the last six meetings. South Carolina – LaNorris Sellers , Dylan Stewart , Mazeo Bennett , Nyck Harbor Georgia has scored 42+ points in back-to-back games, including last week’s 48-21 win over Missouri. Its only loss came by three points to Auburn.

The Bulldogs have ranked wins over Alabama, Florida, Ole Miss and Missouri, and a win here would make them only the second SEC team to win four straight ranked matchups without a bye. Georgia is 8-2 ATS with the Over 7-3, and it ranks first nationally in net yards per play. Linebacker Chris Cole has 64 tackles, five sacks and three fumble recoveries.

South Carolina lost 34-6 at Arkansas without Sellers, who is off the availability report and expected to start. The Gamecocks have beaten Florida and Tennessee but blew 16- and 17-point home leads in losses to Mississippi State and Kentucky. They’re 4-1 ATS in their last five games, and the Over is 7-3 over the last 10 meetings. Kentucky is ranked but an underdog here after back-to-back losses to Tennessee and Florida .

Even so, the Wildcats are 7-3 ATS and 6-4 ATS over the last 10 meetings. QB Kenny Minchey has thrown for 2,160 yards with 15 TDs and just two INTs. CJ Baxter and Jason Patterson split the rushing load. The defense has 18 takeaways, including 12 INTs, but the secondary is thin: three cornerbacks are on the injury report, and Kentucky ranks 97th in opponent pass success rate.

Missouri also comes in on a two-game skid after a 48-21 loss at Georgia, and it’s just 4-6 ATS. Cayden Lee, the Tigers’ top receiver, was held to three catches for 44 yards in that game. Totals point low: The Under is 4-0 in Kentucky’s last four games, 5-3 in Missouri’s last eight and 7-3 over the last 10 meetings.

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