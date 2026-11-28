How To Bet Today's Best Games: The Game, Iron Bowl, USC-UCLA — Nov. 28
Check out how to bet today's best games, including Michigan-Ohio St., Auburn-Alabama and USC-UCLA.
Let's take a look at the biggest games of the day, with key information ahead of each contest, just in case you're looking to throw down a few dollars .
This page may contain affiliate links to legal sports betting partners. If you sign up or place a wager, FOX Sports may be compensated. Read more aboutOhio State needs a lot of help to reach the Big Ten title game after a 31-28 loss at Nebraska. Ryan Day is 2-4 against Michigan and 0-2 against the Wolverines at home.
Michigan became bowl eligible by stunning then-No. 4 UCLA 18-16 in triple overtime, though its offense ranks 129th nationally at 18.3 points per game. The Wolverines' defense allows just 17.5 points per game, and the Under is 9-2 in their games. Ohio State is 2-4 ATS at home but an NCAA-best 6-0 to the Over in Columbus.
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