Check out how to bet today's best games, including Michigan-Ohio St., Auburn-Alabama and USC-UCLA.

Let's take a look at the biggest games of the day, with key information ahead of each contest, just in case you're looking to throw down a few dollars .

This page may contain affiliate links to legal sports betting partners. If you sign up or place a wager, FOX Sports may be compensated. Read more aboutOhio State needs a lot of help to reach the Big Ten title game after a 31-28 loss at Nebraska. Ryan Day is 2-4 against Michigan and 0-2 against the Wolverines at home.

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Michigan became bowl eligible by stunning then-No. 4 UCLA 18-16 in triple overtime, though its offense ranks 129th nationally at 18.3 points per game. The Wolverines' defense allows just 17.5 points per game, and the Under is 9-2 in their games. Ohio State is 2-4 ATS at home but an NCAA-best 6-0 to the Over in Columbus.