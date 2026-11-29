Check out how to bet the most interesting games of the day, including Seahawks-49ers and Celtics-Spurs.

Let's take a look at the biggest games of the day, with key information ahead of each contest, just in case you're looking to throw down a few dollars .

This page may contain affiliate links to legal sports betting partners. If you sign up or place a wager, FOX Sports may be compensated. Read more aboutThe 49ers lead the NFC but will be without Brock Purdy, who sprained his ankle in Mexico City. Purdy leads the NFL in passer rating and yards per attempt .

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Mac Jones starts in his place after going 5-3 as Purdy's fill-in last season. That's why the defending Super Bowl champion Seahawks are road favorites in their first visit to Levi's Stadium since winning the title. Sam Darnold returns for Seattle after missing two games with quad and rib injuries.