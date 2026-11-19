Check out how to bet the top events on Nov. 19, including Colts-Texans, Kansas-Houston in men's hoops and more.

Let's take a look at the biggest games of the day, with key information ahead of each contest, just in case you're looking to throw down a few dollars.

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Also read David Montgomery Returns to Houston Texans for Week 11 vs Colts

Read more aboutColts – Charvarius Ward Sr. , Bernhard Raimann , Jalen Travis , Will Mallory , Sauce Gardner ; Texans – Danielle Hunter , Marvin Harrison Jr. , Azeez Al-Shaair , Woody Marks Houston is a big favorite, but it has been a tough team to trust. The Texans are 3-6 against the spread and 0-4 ATS at home, and they have just one win against a team with more than one victory.

C.J. Stroud has thrown 19 touchdowns against only three interceptions, and Houston gets running back David Montgomery back from a groin injury that has kept him out since Week 4. The Texans will be without Danielle Hunter, Marvin Harrison Jr. and Azeez Al-Shaair, though. Indianapolis is in even worse shape on the injury front, missing both starting offensive tackles, top cornerback Charvarius Ward Sr. and tight end Will Mallory, with Sauce Gardner questionable.

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Still, the Colts won the first meeting this season, holding Stroud to 167 passing yards, and they’re 5-5 ATS. The Over has hit in six of Houston’s nine games. Minnesota is a home underdog despite being one of the best stories in the league. The Wolves have won seven of their last eight without Anthony Edwards, they’re 7-2 at Target Center, and at 12-3 against the spread, they’re one of the NBA’s best bets.

Ayo Dosunmu leads the team at 18.6 points per game and is shooting 46.4% from 3, while LaMelo Ball is hitting 3.5 3s per game. Rudy Gobert anchors a defense allowing just 106.8 points per contest. The defending champion Knicks have won two straight after a pair of wins in Toronto, one of which came in overtime after they trailed by 13 in the fourth quarter.

Jalen Brunson is averaging 27 points, and Karl-Anthony Towns leads the league at 14.1 rebounds per game. Still, New York is just 6-8 ATS and ranks 25th in scoring. Towns scored 40 against his former team in the last meeting, a 115-104 Minnesota win last December. Two unbeatens meet for the Players Era 8 title in Las Vegas.

No. 8 Houston is coming off an 86-76 upset of top-ranked Florida, a rematch of the 2025 national title game. Dedan Thomas Jr. poured in a career-high 30 points and is averaging 25.5 points in the event. The Cougars outscored the Gators 44-18 in the paint, shot 62.1% in the second half and committed only six turnovers. Houston is averaging 89.3 points per game and is going for its fourth 6-0 start in five seasons.

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No. 11 Kansas rallied from an 11-point second-half deficit to beat West Virginia 86-82 behind 21 points from Tre White, 19 from Trey Kaufman-Renn and an 18-point, 12-rebound double-double from Keanu Dawes. The big question for the Jayhawks is freshman Tyran Stokes, a projected top NBA Draft pick, who sat out the semifinal with a leg bone bruise. Bill Self said he’d be reassessed Thursday.

Houston beat Kansas 69-47 in the Big 12 Tournament semifinals in March, but the Jayhawks lead the all-time series 7-6. The in-state rivals meet in Portland for the first time since 1996, and both enter unbeaten with high-powered offenses. Oregon is averaging 95 points per game under interim coach Tony Stubblefield. The Ducks lead the nation in field goal percentage and assists , with eight players averaging at least 6.7 points.

Oregon State is off to its best start since 1986-87, and Justin Joyner is the first Beavers coach to open 5-0 since 1917-18. The Beavers are averaging 96.4 points and winning by 26.6 per game, led by Buffalo transfer Daniel Freitag and Legend Smiley, who’s shooting 48.6% from 3. Oregon has won nine straight in the series, but Oregon State still leads the all-time series 192-174.

Expect points: This total is among the highest on the board. Joe Burrow Plays Like The NBA's Frontrunner For MVP, But Another QB Is NFL's MVPHerd Hierarchy: Vikings Finally Emerge, Chiefs Climb, Who Earned The Top Spot? Joe Burrow Plays Like The NBA's Frontrunner For MVP, But Another QB Is NFL's MVPFOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED. COM™ & © 2026 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC.