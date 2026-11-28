Grandparents are bracing to get “mogged” at Christmas. Don’t know what that means? Well, that’s 11 points to the kids.

Gyles Brandreth, at home in London, unveiling this year’s Scrabble Christmas campaign - Doug Peters/Assignments/PA Grandparents are bracing to get “mogged” at Christmas. Don’t know what that means?

Well, that’s 11 points to the kids.to use slang to help them win family Scrabble games this Christmas. The British dictionary has reminded young people that words including “delulu” , “sus” and “stan” are now in its pages, to help them “mog” – meaning to outshine, outperform or upstage – their family members.

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But the words, many of which are short and helpful in using up extra letters, could cause consternation over the coffee table. , said he predicted there would be “a few raised eyebrows” around the board this Christmas.