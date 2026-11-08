How to Be Happy for the Rest of Your Life

Aging is often associated with loss and therefore misery. But research on control in later life says otherwise

A new study tracks the role of sense of control as an influence on daily fluctuations in happiness. By maintaining the feeling you can control your fate, you feel happier and approach aging more positively.

You wake up in the morning, a little achier than you were the day before. Maybe you overdid it at the gym, or it’s raining, and you can feel it in your joints. Without giving it a second’s thought, you conclude that the aging process is rearing its ugly head once again.

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It might surprise you to find out, or maybe you know it already, that the majority of older adults actually are pretty satisfied with their lives, even if things aren’t ideal. Researchers attribute the “paradox of well-being” to the ability that the average person in later life has to focus on the positive and set aside whatever objective disappointments may happen on any given day.

You can probably relate to the idea that feeling in control of your fate can help you get through difficult times. Aging may not feel as if it is something you can control. But what if it is? According to new research by Friedrich Schiller University Jena’s Maria Wirth and colleagues , we all perform a lifelong balancing act between perceived age-related gains and losses.

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Happiness, they go on to propose, is the outcome of making an assessment on the gains side. When you perceive age-related gains, this becomes both conducive to happiness and facilitates your adaptation by helping you appreciate your life experiences more fully. If losses dominate your psychological horizon, you’ll feel demoralized and hopeless. The trick to swinging the balance to the positive side rests, the authors propose, on your ability to employ self-regulatory strategies.

Translated into the concept of perceived control, this means that you feel your actions can bring about desired outcomes. Sure, your knees may ache, but engaging your sense of control means you think that, by a combination of stretching and yoga , you’ll come out okay.

Using a daily diary study, Wirth and team pinged their sample of 268 older adults daily for two weeks with questionnaires assessing their overall gains-losses ratio, sense of personal control, and happiness. The personal control measure asked participants to rate on a 4-point agree-disagree scale such as, “In the past 24 hours, I had quite a bit of influence on the degree to which I could be involved in activities.

” Because the data tracked people over time, the role of control in predicting happiness could be compared across and within individuals. Starting with the across-person analyses, the results showed that the happiness-losses relationship went in the predicted negative direction for people low in control; feeling that your losses outweighed your gains would lead you to feel more unhappy, but only if you perceived these losses as outside your control.

The findings showed that a lower sense of age-related gains was more detrimental to an individual’s happiness on days the person felt a lower-than-average degree of control. Overall, as the authors concluded, control was the #1 influence on how perceived gains and losses predicted happiness. If you feel in control, your gains or losses on any given day won’t upset your equilibrium. Only when your control seems to have slipped away will the perceived losses get you down.

A sense of personal agency is the ultimate buffer against aging, keeping your happiness intact despite physical or cognitive losses. Another reason why this matters is. You need a sense of control to engage your desire to overcome losses. Without it, you’ll feel too discouraged to try stretching and yoga.

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Why bother trying to fix a problem you don’t think has a solution? This is one reason that it’s important to protect yourself against the many ageist stereotypes in the media about aging and inevitable loss of functioning . These media images are everywhere and can easily permeate your sense of self, making you feel resigned to an unhappy future. This is when the self-fulfilling prophecy kicks in.

Eroding your motivation is one of the most pernicious ways that social attitudes toward aging can translate into a loss of sense of control.to believe that we have no age-related losses that accrue over time. Your knees probably will become achier, along with other parts of your body. The question is whether you allow those losses to make you feel helpless about your life in general and your ability to take charge of your own aging.

, the day-to-day variations in levels of happiness that everyone encounters can have many causes. Teasing apart the role that sense of control plays in these variations can ensure the gains-losses ratio favors your inner sense of fulfillment, no matter your age. Wirth, M., Kornadt, A. E., & Rothermund, K. . Awareness of age-related changes and happiness in daily life: Moderating effects of perceived control.

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