How to Avoid 'Screwing Up' Your Kids: Lessons From a High-Net-Worth Community

Michael W. Sonnenfeldt, founder of TIGER 21, a membership organization for ultra-high-net-worth individuals, shares insights into the organization's focus on wealth preservation and the unique challenges faced by families with significant wealth. He highlights the importance of addressing not just financial but also familial issues, emphasizing that the primary concern for many members is ensuring they raise their children well.

This as-told-to essay is based on a transcribed conversation with 69-year-old Michael W. Sonnenfeldt, the founder of TIGER 21 , a membership organization for high-net-worth individuals. The following has been edited for length and clarity. I'd sort of made it in life by the time I was 31 years old.

I achieved significant success in the real estate development world by developing the Harborside Financial Center — my partner and I bought an industrial warehouse when I was 25, with a vision to turn it into a modern computer center, and we sold it a few years later. My next venture wasn't successful, and I lost money. I then went on to build a real-estate merchant bank called Emmes, which I sold in 1998. When I sold Harborside, I didn't know the term 'wealth preservation.' At 30 years old, you're more focused on your next deal than preserving wealth, but losing money on my next venture was a wake-up call for me, and I wanted to avoid losing the capital I'd created after selling Emmes. In 1999, I started TIGER 21, an organization for high-net-worth individuals to connect and discuss their finances and lives. I wanted to learn from other smart people about how they were grappling with wealth preservation. Within the organization, ultrawealthy members are able to confidentially share and receive feedback on their investment portfolios, as well as discuss how not to screw up their children. It's produced some magnificent learnings. Although I'm the founder and chairman of TIGER 21, my first role is 'member No. 1.' I started the group with six people who I'd connected with through Vistage, a coaching organization for business executives. These people, like me, had sold their businesses at a similar time and were no longer CEOs. I invited these members to form a new group focused on the transition from entrepreneurship to investing and wealth preservation. The group was born out of the realization that once you sell your business, you need a new body of knowledge about the next stages of your life. It's not just about finances but also legacy, children, health, and community. Our members are primarily first-generation wealth creators, such as executives or entrepreneurs who've sold a business. They didn't grow up with that wealth, so managing it is new to them. Some members have inherited wealth and have to manage it. The mix of wealth creators and inheritors helps wealth creators get insight into how their children might react to their wealth, and inheritors can connect with the entrepreneurial spirit of their ancestors who created that wealth. In 1999, the original threshold to be a TIGER 21 member was a minimum of $10 million of investable assets. Now, our community is for members with a minimum net worth of $20 million. We have nearly 1,600 members. Net worth is just one factor in our rigorous application process. We look for individuals who meet the 'five Cs' of membership: character, contribution, capacity, conditions, and capital. A TIGER 21 membership costs roughly $33,000 a year, plus an initiation fee of $5,000. At the core of the community experience is a full-day monthly meeting in small groups. We start with a world update or 'personal board of directors' segment. Everyone in the group shares how the news in the last 30 days has impacted their views on investing and life. Then, groups will discuss a few key issues that members have mentioned they're grappling with, like a family issue or investment consideration. We tend to have a speaker at every meeting sharing on a topic, like biodiversity or China. Lastly, there's a portfolio defense. One group member will present their investment portfolio to the others for about an hour and a half. Everyone is bound by confidentiality. If you plan on leaving money to your children, you have to think about the estate tax impact, but there are also non-financial issues about how you treat each child. Do you treat them equally, how do you set up an estate plan? These issues are talked about in every group, but we've also set up a family office division to address this. It's for principal leaders of single-family offices — private businesses established by families for financial management — who meet separately from our core groups to discuss themes like estate planning, family governance, and succession planning. It costs $50,000 a year with a one-time $5,000 initiation fee to be part of this division. Throughout all of TIGER, the No. 1 concern probably isn't how to preserve wealth, but how to not screw up your kids. I'd say that some part of every meeting always touches on a situation happening with a member's children and how to address it productively. I was in a family office group recently where two members shared their parenting approaches. One member talked about making their kids rake leaves or do odd jobs and telling them they'd have to pay for their first car because they wanted their kids to appreciate the meaning of labor and wealth





