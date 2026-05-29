How to Adjust Difficulty in Mina the Hollower

Mina the Hollower is a challenging old-school game that requires strategy and precision to overcome its obstacles. Players can adjust the difficulty modifiers in the settings menu to make the game more accessible or challenging.

Mina the Hollower is a challenging old-school game that requires strategy and precision to overcome its obstacles. To make the game more accessible, players can adjust the difficulty modifiers in the settings menu.

These modifiers can range from improved healing and faster leveling to complete damage immunity, allowing players to tailor the game to their skill level. For those seeking a more challenging experience, modifiers can be set to increase damage taken or reduce checkpoint availability. The goal is to find a balance that allows players to have fun while still experiencing the game's challenges. Mina the Hollower is available on various platforms, including PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

The game has received positive reviews, with an average critic score of 92/100 and a recommendation rate of 98%. Mina the Hollower is developed and published by Yacht Club Games and is rated E10+ for fantasy violence. The game is a platformer, action, and adventure game that requires players to navigate through levels with precision and strategy. Players can adjust the difficulty modifiers to suit their skill level and have a more enjoyable experience.

Mina the Hollower is a great option for players looking for a challenging and fun retro-style game





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Mina The Hollower Difficulty Modifiers Old-School Game Platformer Action Adventure

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