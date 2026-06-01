How to Access Apple TV for Free: Trials, Device Purchases, and Apple One Bundles Explained

Discover the different ways to enjoy Apple TV without paying, from a standard 7‑day trial and a 3‑month offer with new Apple hardware to a 30‑day Apple One bundle, and learn how to cancel before charges begin.

Apple TV is best known for its catalogue of critically acclaimed series such as the Emmy winners Ted Lasso and Severance, but the platform also provides several avenues for new users to explore its content without paying a single cent-at least for a limited period.

The most straightforward option is the standard seven‑day free trial that is offered to virtually anyone who creates an Apple TV account. To activate it, prospective viewers can visit the Apple TV website or launch the Apple TV app on a compatible device, click the Accept Free Trial button, and follow the on‑screen prompts.

A valid payment method must be supplied, and the trial is only available to users who have never held an Apple TV subscription before; anyone who has already subscribed is ineligible for another seven‑day period. Once the trial expires, the service automatically switches to a paid monthly plan unless the user cancels the subscription in advance.

For those willing to invest in Apple hardware, the company extends a more generous offer: three months of Apple TV completely free when a new Apple TV, Mac, iPad, or iPhone is purchased directly from Apple or an authorized reseller. The device must be capable of running the latest operating system, and the promotion can be redeemed only once per family, although it can be shared with up to five family members via Family Sharing.

After the device is set up and signed in with the buyer's Apple ID, the Apple TV app will display a prompt to claim the three‑month trial; if the prompt does not appear, users can manually navigate to the Apple TV tab within the app. As with the short‑term trial, the subscription will begin charging at the end of the three months unless it is cancelled beforehand.

Apple also bundles Apple TV with a suite of other services under the Apple One subscription plans, which combine iCloud storage, Apple Music, Apple Arcade, Apple Fitness+, and Apple News+ into a single monthly payment. New customers who have not previously subscribed can enjoy a 30‑day Apple One trial, during which Apple TV and any other services included in the chosen bundle are available at no cost.

Existing subscriptions that are part of the bundle remain chargeable during the trial, so users should review their current services before activating the offer. The trial can be activated from an iPhone or iPad via Settings → [username] → Subscriptions, or from a Mac through System Settings → Apple ID → Media & Purchases → Manage. Cancellation of the Apple One bundle follows the same path.

While the trial periods vary in length, each requires careful timing to avoid unintended charges, making it essential for users to note the expiration dates and cancel if they do not wish to continue paying. These free‑trial options provide a low‑risk way for viewers to sample Apple TV's premium programming before committing to a subscription





BGR / 🏆 234. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Apple TV Free Trial Apple One Streaming Services Device Purchase Promotion

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Elizabeth Arden Launches Buy-One-Get-One-Half-Price Offer on Iconic Skincare and Beauty ProductsElizabeth Arden's limited-time promotion offers 50% off the lowest-priced item when purchasing any full-price product. The deal includes cult favourites like the Eight Hour Cream Skin Protectant, serums, and SPF shields, providing an opportunity to access award-winning skincare at reduced prices until June 4.

Read more »

Anthropic Is Now Worth More Than OpenAI'The Claude one' has overtaken 'the ChatGPT one.'

Read more »

Niall Horan 'glad' his final memory of One Direction bandmate Liam Payne is a 'happy' oneNiall Horan is 'glad' his final memory of One Direction bandmate Liam Payne is a 'happy' one. The singer, 32, saw Liam in Argentina at his The Show: Live on Tour concert in Buenos Aires, just days before his friend passed away aged 31 on October 16, 2024 after falling from his hotel balcony. Niall said he will always be thankful they shared that time together, though he is still struggling to grasp the fact he'll never see him again.

Read more »

New Apple TV and HomePod mini are apparently ready for a fall launchApple is reportedly preparing refreshed Apple TV and HomePod mini hardware with improved Siri and Apple Intelligence support for a fall launch.

Read more »