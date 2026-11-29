Perhaps the one valid argument against the Titans’ recent offensive success is that the team often comes on far too late. In fact, it was just today that QB Cam

Nov 29, 2026; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward calls a play during the first quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Stadium.

Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Perhaps the one valid argument against the Titans’ recent offensive success is that the team often comes on far too late. In fact, it was just today that QB Cam Ward scored his first touchdown in the first quarter all season.

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It’s an issue hidden by improvement that fans have waited on forever.allowed Tennessee to jump out to an early 7-0 lead, but that quickly gave way to a pattern that the Titans have become all too comfortable in. Short offensive drive, punt, long defensive drive - throw in a field where there should've been a touchdown on occasion. Anyone watching this rinse-and-repeat process doesn’t need me to tell them why it isn’t sustainable; the Titans’ 1-9 record says enough.