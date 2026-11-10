How Tia Mowry’s Crystal Miu Miu Sandals Perfectly Complemented Her Standout Dress at the 2026 Ebony Power 100 Awards

Tia Mowry wore a shimmering look from head-to-toe at the 2026 Ebony Power 100 Awards, with her shoes perfectly complementing her shimmering dress.

‘s metallic crystal-embellished sandals in pink. The shoes are defined by their rhinestone-embellished toe strap that fits snugly over the vamp. The sandals are also held securely in place thanks to a slim wraparound buckled ankle strap.

Kylie Minogue Sports Pair of Two-Toned Chanel Heels at Sydney Event Showcasing the 2027 Cruise Collection The sandals stand on a stiletto heel measuring 4.25 inches, which is finished with a distinctive flared/pyramid architectural base. The shoes are made from a lustrous metallic goatskin leather in a reflective pink shade. The open-toed shoes are complete with an elegant almond toe design. While the shoes featured the sparkling detail on the toe strap, Mowry’s dress was the true center of attention.

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She wore a purple strapless, form-fitting sequin midi dress, and the sequins danced and glimmered as she made her way through the carpet. The mid-length, figure-skimming dress is elevated by a high and curved neckline that adds a bit of sculptural drama to its otherwise simple and straightforward strapless form. She stayed consistent with the rest of her accessories, opting for the Giarité Rio Silver Crystal Top Handle Bag, which was also crystal-embellished with rhinestones throughout.

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Tia Mowry at the 2026 Ebony Power 100 Awards held at the Hollywood Palladium on Monday in Los Angeles, California. The Ebony Power 100 gala celebrates culture, fashion, and leadership with the theme “The Stories We Shape. ” The event celebrates the magazine’s 100 honorees who have made an impact in culture, business, entertainment, sports, and more. The event featured appearances by Kirk Franklin and performances by Tyrese and T.I.

Stars like Coco Jones, Natalia Bryanty, Tiffany Haddish, and more were in attendance.