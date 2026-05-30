It’s the most recent résumé line for leading Democratic candidates in Georgia, New Mexico and California. But Biden left office with poor ratings.

A trio of former Biden White House officials running for governor in 2026 are striking a delicate balance, pointing to their experience in the administration without leaning too aggressively into their connection to a former president still facing a raft of bad headlines.

Get unlimited access to ad-free articles and exclusive content. But they’ve also rarely mentioned Joe Biden by name at campaign events, and none have cut any ads in their primaries or general election campaigns that refer directly to him or include his image. It’s a notable difference from how Republican candidates up and down the ballot have completely bear-hugged Donald Trump and his record in recent years, including between his two terms.

Meanwhile, Biden has been fighting through tough, new headlines since leaving office, putting his name and legacy back in the foreground for Democrats. Becerra, who is running in a competitive all-party primary in California’s race for governor, has aggressively pointed to his time as Biden’s health secretary.

That, as well as his tenure as the state’s attorney general and his 12 terms in Congress, is part of a message casting him as an experienced and steady leader ready to handle the biggest state in the country. But he has rarely mentioned Biden himself at campaign events — and not at all in any of his ads. significant and frequent blowback from former administration colleagues for taking credit for those achievements .

Biden hasn’t endorsed in the California governor’s race, and while former Vice President Kamala Harris put out a slate of endorsements in races up and down the ballot in her home state, she didn’t do so in the race for governor. Becerra campaign spokesperson Jonathan Underland said the campaign has “struck a great balance” on framing the candidate’s experience in the Biden administration, and he suggested that California voters were far more concerned with Becerra’s individual accomplishments and identity — not about this association with the former president.

“People in California are electing the next governor based on who they are, not necessarily who they worked for or who they’re tied to,” he said. Underland added that Becerra, as a state attorney general and a member of Congress prior to his Cabinet post, “can stand on his own in many rights.

” “We’re responding to what voters are looking for, which is for their governor to have the experience and the accomplishments, and to be able to do things on their own,” he added.

Meanwhile, Haaland, who is the strong favorite in Tuesday’s Democratic primary in New Mexico, has spoken glowingly of Biden, telling NBC News in an interview that he is “absolutely an asset” in her campaign and praising him as a “true partner” to New Mexico and Indigenous people across the U.S. “I’m grateful to have been a partner with a president who cares about people and who wanted to understand our history more,” she said, referring tothat “once all the dust settles, people are going to say that he was one of the best presidents we’ve ever had,” has been more outspoken about Biden on the campaign trail, though none of her ads mention him by name.

The ads focus predominantly on the history-making aspect of her candidacy and on fighting Trump and his policies. Biden, who has only issued a small handful of endorsements since leaving office, hasn’t waded into this race. Campaign spokesperson Hannah Menchhoff said Haaland hasn’t asked for an endorsement and was instead “focused on local New Mexico endorsements.

”said that Georgia voters she’s spoken with expressed appreciationNevertheless, Bottoms, who won the Democratic nomination in Georgia earlier this month, hasn’t put her Biden administration experience in campaign ads. Both of her potential Republican opponents — Lt. Gov. Burt Jones and billionaire Rick JacksonResponding to questions for this story, campaign spokesperson TaNisha Cameron said, “Keisha is running to lower costs and stand up for Georgians against the chaos from Donald Trump and Washington.

She is proud to have earned the support of the president and leaders across Georgia. ” Democratic strategists interviewed by NBC News said that in each case, the Biden relationship isn’t the top thing state voters know about these candidates, who were all experienced and well-known political commodities in their states years before their time in the administration. Haaland, for example, was the first Native American woman elected to Congress, where she served one term representing the Albuquerque area.

She also chaired the state Democratic Party. And Bottoms is mostly known across Georgia as the former mayor of Atlanta.

“All three have very deep records in their own states that they have been running on,” said Joshua Marcus-Blank, a Democratic strategist who has worked for Senate and gubernatorial campaigns across the country. Time will tell whether the Biden connection affects swing voters in November, especially in battleground Georgia, where both Republican candidates have But Marcus-Blank said Democratic voters were far more concerned with how their candidates were framing their fight against Trump and his policies than they were about any association, for better or worse, with Biden.

“What people are looking for is someone to stand up and fight Trump. What is driving those decisions a lot more so than the past administration or various moments from 2021 through 2024 is showing how I am fighting high gas prices, and the guy who’s done nothing about it,” he said.





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