While some regions get wetter, others face massive drought. On top of wars and cuts to foreign aid, the weather phenomenon could leave millions of people in vulnerable countries without enough to eat.

: a Godzilla-sized version of a natural climate phenomenon that has already shriveled rivers, upended aquaculture, and flattened crops with drought. But the global organizations that keep an eye on food security are warning of even tougher times ahead.

The impacts of an El Niño can be far-reaching and catastrophic. In the late 19th century, one of the strongest El Niños on record helped to fuelacross Asia, Brazil, and Africa that spurred a global famine: Some 50 million people, or 3 percent of the global population, died. Thankfully, the ways we plan for bad weather and move food around the planet have improved massively since then, with organizations working hard to provide relief where it’s needed.

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But the impacts of bad weather on crops are still hard to avoid. After a strong El Niño hit in 2015, cereal yields across Southern Africa were 20 percent below normal; crop yields in parts of Ethiopia dropped by 90 percent. This year’s El Niño has already, by one measure, topped those previous record holders in strength. And it’s still growing.

By the time the phenomenon peaks in, sea-surface warming in the tropical Pacific could be higher than anything seen in a millennium. In August, the World Food Programmethat this El Niño might push an additional 49 million people into acute food insecurity by the end of 2027, taking the total number to 274 million.

Worryingly, this year’s event comes as“It’s a triple whammy of high fertilizer costs, high energy costs, and now massive droughts across the tropics,” says Berkeley Earth climatologist Zeke Hausfather, who is watching the situation unfold.

“It’s not a great story. ”called the El Niño–Southern Oscillation, which has a dramatic impact on global rainfall patterns. El Niño years are marked byin the tropical Pacific, which weaken winds across that patch and alter global patterns of rising and falling air pressure. The results are complicated and variable, but they tend to bring dry conditions to some tropical areas—including the Amazon and parts of Australia and Africa—and rain to other places, including Florida.

The other side of the oscillation, La Niña, is marked by cooler ocean temperatures and a different pattern of wet and dry. Thefound that El Niño affects a larger swath of the globe’s harvested land. While some places get more water, and some crops thrive, in many spots drought withers production.

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That same study found that an El Niño tends to improve global soybean production by up to 5 percent but suppresses maize, rice, and wheat by up to 4 percent. The numbers in any one country can be much more dramatic than that: Since 1980, South Africa’s maize output, for example, has averaged about 28 percent below normal during El Niño years. , says Stanford agricultural economist David Lobell.

“When markets are tight, then if there’s a drought somewhere, that’s a much bigger deal. ” And the markets are, indeed, tight. Global average food prices have been trending upwards for about 20 years, says Lobell, thanks to climate blows stacking on top of each other. And this year has brought additional strains.

When the U.S. and Israel launched an attack on Iran at the end of February,. The Middle East usually produces a quarter of the world’s fertilizer.

Meanwhile, the ongoing war in Ukraine continues to play havoc with the cost of fuel and restrict the transport of wheat from a major hub on the Black Sea. As of October, the warming in the mid-tropical Pacific that’s used to measure the strength of an El Niño hit 3.5 degrees Celsius—breaking the previous record of about 2.75 degrees Celsius—and is on its way to anof around 4 degrees, according to Hausfather.

“That’s scary,” he says. Broadly speaking, he says, the more powerful the El Niño, the more powerful its effects on weather events, including droughts. Unusually, this year’s El Niño is the third “strong” El Niño event to hit within a relatively short span of 11 years, which means some areas have been hit repeatedly with drought.

The higher-than-usual frequency of El Niños may itself be caused by climate change, some researchers haveAll these factors act together, with cascading impacts that can take months to develop and last for years.

“The confluence of drought and conflict drives some of the worst outcomes we see,” says Richard Choularton, director of climate and resilience for the World Food Programme in Rome. A farmer; then his fields face drought. In anticipation of a bad year, he plants less and hires fewer people. The river used to transport his crop dries up, and the port that takes it overseas has been bombed out of commission.

His cows have little to eat. A year later, he can’t afford to buy groceries or fuel his farming equipment. The lack of rain allows seawater to seep into aquifers, so fresh water—some of it random, and some made more likely by the pressures of climate change—plenty of events this year have been attributed to El Niño.

Among the first to be hit was the Peruvian anchovy fishery, which wasearly this year to give anchovies a fighting chance in the face of warm waters and less plankton, one of their main food sources. This industry, typically worth between $2 billion and $3 billion, is a huge contributor to global feed for livestock and aquaculture.

As of September, global fishmeal output was about half what it was the year before; fishmeal prices have spiked, with some European salmon farmers turning to cheaper chicken byproducts.shriveled the area’s main transportation artery, the Kapuas River. In Cambodia, a delayed rainy season is drying out rice fields.

Panama has declared a national state of emergency , and the Panama Canal is carrying less ship traffic and transporting less food in the face of. In northern Sudan, rainfall totals have been less than half of normal, which is expected to take a toll on both crops and livestock from March to August next year.

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El Niño-induced drought alongside record summer temperatures in Central America has eaten away at crop yields and threatens that region’s second planting cycle: The E.U. ’s Joint Research Centre projects an 83 percent spike in people suffering from acute food insecurity in that area.

Perhaps surprisingly, the global food production outlook for this growing season isn’t as bad as one might think: Theprojects worldwide production of maize, wheat, and rice for 2026-2027 to be just 2.7 percent below the previous year’s production, which will still make it the second-largest annual crop on record.

“Globally, food supply is not of high concern,” says FEWS NET advisor Amy Ostrander. “The concerns are production changes in some specific regions, such as Southern Africa, and food access.

” Even if sufficient crops are harvested in those regions, in other words, some food won’t make it to market, and some people won’t be able to afford it.by the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization concludes that the highest risks from El Niño–prompted droughts will be in the Sahel, Southern Africa, South and Southeast Asia, and in Central America’salmost a year in advance, unlike freak weather events, which are harder to forecast.

This gives agencies a fighting chance to protect people by distributing drought-resistant seeds, for example, securing deals for futureThe World Food Programme first tested its forecast-based financing program in Zimbabwe during the 2015 El Niño: Delivering cash to families in one district facing drought helped them to sustain their quantity and quality of food, while a neighboring district that didn’t receive cash aid saw a massive drop. This year, the WFP has been delivering cash and other assistance, including, for example, more than 3,000 airtight silos for farmers in Guatemala to help them safely store grain.

As of October, the program says it has reached 28 million people across 15 countries with early warning information and assistance.for such programs, though. Funds for global aid were down 30 percent in 2025 from their 2022 peak and are still falling, making it hard for the WFP and others to.

In Somalia, the WFP helped 10 million people during a drought in 2022; today, in the face of similar conditions, says Choularton, they can afford to reach fewer than a million. Advanced warning is good, says Lobell, but challenges will still abound, and even harder times may lie ahead as El Niños pile on top of climate change. The peaks of strong El Niños are almost always followed byfor the global average temperature.

The anomalously hot years of 1998, 2016, and 2024 all followed hot on the heels of El Niño peaks the year before. While 2026 is warm, “2027 is going to be the record-shattering year,” says Hausfather.showing that total wheat, barley, maize, rice, and soybean yields are now altogether about 5 percent lower overall than they would have been in a world without.

“To a lot of people, that sounds like a small number. But the kind of shocks that we talk about can be far smaller than that,” he says.

“It doesn’t take much of a supply shift to have an important effect on people’s lives. ” Because the specific places that get warmer and drier during El Niños are different from the specific places that get warmer and drier from climate change, researchers caution that what we see in 2026 won’t be a precise forerunner ofof our food systems, says Lobell, and it will reveal how we might cope in the future with other climate disruptions to crops.

“That’s one of the big questions,” he says. “How much can you adapt when the conditions are bad? ”