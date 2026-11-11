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How this year's record El Niño could hit your wallet : Short Wave

NPR#96 in United States
How this year's record El Niño could hit your wallet : Short Wave
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Peru’s anchovy industry, the largest single-species fishery in the world, is being rocked by the ongoing El Niño . It’s not the first time the fishery has been impacted by the natural weather phenomenon — El Niño gets its name from Peruvian fishermen.

Peru’s anchovy industry, the largest single-species fishery in the world, is being rocked by the ongoing El Niño . It’s not the first time the fishery has been impacted by the natural weather phenomenon — El Niño gets its name from Peruvian fishermen.

And it’s a stark reminder of the reverberating economic consequences of El Niño events, which can cost the global economy Support public media with NPR+ and enjoy perks for over 25 podcasts like this one. This show’s perks include sponsor-free listening. Learn more atThe Peruvian anchoveta is one of the most commercially important fish species in the world. But the industry could be upended by this year's super El Niño.

Also readNetflix's The Silent Sea Mimics The Expanse, But Falls Short

Peru's anchovy industry, the largest single-species fishery in the world, is being rocked by the ongoing El Niño . It's not the first time the fishery has been impacted by the natural weather phenomenon — El Niño gets its name from Peruvian fishermen. And it's a stark reminder of the reverberating economic consequences of El Niño events, which can cost the global economy Support public media with NPR+ and enjoy perks for over 25 podcasts like this one.

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This show's perks include sponsor-free listening. Learn more at This episode was produced by Hannah Chinn. It was edited by Rebecca Ramirez. Tyler Jones checked the facts. The audio engineer was Robert Rodriguez.

NPR#96 in United States

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