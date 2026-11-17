The daughter of a late Salt Lake City artist hopes to preserve her mother's vibrant and art-filled home by starting a nonprofit for the arts.

Pilar Pobil, a Spanish artist, created art in her Salt Lake City home. SALT LAKE CITY — Once a week, Monica Pasqual leads tours through a house in the Avenues.

It's the home where she lives, but with walls oversaturated with art and deep, vibrant color, it is still very much her mother's house.

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"I grew up in a sort of maximalist aesthetic," Pasqual, who grew up in the home, said of the unique interior decorating. Her mother is the late artist Pilar Pobil. Born in Majorca, Spain, Pilar moved to Salt Lake with her husband, a Utah native. She had dreamed about becoming an artist, but it wasn't until her mid-40s that she turned to art, to painting and sculpture.

Once she did, there was no stopping her, even in her later years.

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"She just got up at 6 or 7 in the morning, and she started her work, and she didn't stop," Pasqual said. "She said she wanted women to be seen and respected in the world and to not feel oppressed. Because she came from a country and a time when women were very oppressed," Pasqual said. But she painted more than canvases.

She painted chairs, tables, staircases and posts, every space she thought needed a little color. Her greatest work may be the house itself.

"I realized, like, 'Oh my gosh, my sister and I have just inherited this house. ' And basically, just the house and the art, and now what? " she said. A foundation had been formed some years earlier to do just that, but when the pandemic happened, the effort dissolved.

So Pasqual is"It's a living expression of a very creative life," she said.

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"... It moves people to see the possibility of a life that's dedicated to beauty and creativity.

"There is another reason this is still Pilar's home. She's still here. Before she died, she turned a downstairs bedroom into"My burial chamber" to house some of her favorite things, photos and eventually, her urn. The Key Takeaways for this article were generated with the assistance of large language models and reviewed by our editorial team.

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