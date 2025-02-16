How This Entrepreneur Thrives in North Dakota's Frigid Winters

A 34-year-old entrepreneur shares his secrets to embracing the cold, including ice plunges, sauna sessions, and prioritizing social connections.

A 34-year-old man living in Fargo, North Dakota, embraces the frigid winters by adopting two Nordic concepts. O'Pheron, who moved to North Dakota with his wife, Carla, in 2021 after living in various states and Ireland, finds that shifting your mindset to take ownership of your response to weather can dramatically transform your winter experience. 'If you're just letting yourself be controlled by the weather, you're going to have a miserable time,' he says.

O'Pheron encourages people to lean into winter weather, to appreciate its beauty, and find joy, community, and connection amidst the harsh temperatures. He actively participates in Fargo's thriving arts community, attending the symphony, ballet, and opera, even in the coldest months.O'Pheron has long been a proponent of ice plunges, seeing them as a way to practice enjoying blizzards. He believes that by intentionally exposing himself to freezing water, he regains a sense of autonomy and ownership over his experience, building resilience and changing his physical and mental response to cold. He views cold plunges as training his body to warm up better, essentially exercising his internal heater, so he feels less cold in winter. O'Pheron balances his cold plunges with time in heated saunas, creating a cycle that trains his body to relate to the cold positively and strengthens his mood and spiritual resilience.Beyond physical practices, O'Pheron emphasizes the importance of prioritizing social interactions during winter. He believes that maintaining strong connections with people you care about is crucial for combating winter blues. He suggests engaging in activities with loved ones, whether it's joining a chess club, attending a movie, or simply having a meal together, to foster a sense of community and belonging. O'Pheron's approach to winter highlights the power of mindset, intentional practices, and social connection in transforming a potentially challenging season into a fulfilling one





