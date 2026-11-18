There’s a lot that goes into deciding what we cover.

Ahead of the busiest shopping day of the year, here’s how we determine which discounts are worth your attention. Ahead of the busiest shopping day of the year, here’s how we determine which discounts are worth your attention. is an editor covering deals and gaming hardware.

He joined in 2018, and after a two-year stint at Polygon, he rejoinedFor the past month, we’ve been inundated with Black Friday deals, signaling what’s to come on the biggest shopping day of the year in the US. We routinely get dozens of press releases a day, coming from brands big and small that hope that we’ll publicize these offers.

Also read Shop now, save more: Walmart's top early Black Friday deals under $25

Of course, the companies would prefer that we don’t do any research on these deals to see if they’re actually good, and most don’t provide any of the necessary context we’re looking for when vetting them.recently published its findings about the unclear manner in which Amazon displays deals. Its researchers tracked a selection of products ahead of Black Friday and Cyber Monday in 2024 and 2025, and they claim that nearly one in three products advertised as deals on Amazon didn’t offer savings during the actual shopping events.

The investigation also found that nearly a tenth of the deals it examined were more expensive during the sales events than on some days in the month leading up to them. Something we commonly see on Amazon and attempt to correct for in our coverage are good deals with inflated discount claims. As in, the original retail amount is sometimes higher than the usual day-to-day price to make the savings seem more substantial.

Sometimes, the manufacturer’s suggested retail price is what’s shown, though that’s not always the case. , an unattributed Amazon spokesperson shared that its “List Price” can also be aggregated from the past 90 to 180 days of prices, not the past 30 days as Groundwork Collaborative’s research states, and is based on prices from Amazon itself and other competing retailers.

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However, in our experience, the confusing way pricing and discounts are communicated isn’t limited to Amazon. The group’s findings show how easy it is to distrust the prices you see, especially online, where dynamic pricing sometimes comes into play.

Regardless of retailer practices, we understand the importance of curating what you see onWalmart won’t hike prices based on your shopping history, CEO says Vetting deals for coverage consideration is a big, albeit invisible, part of our jobs, even outside of big shopping events. Most of what we’re pitched day to day, or what we see in our respective feeds, never hits the site because it doesn’t meet our standards.

Even when the deal is for a product we’ve tested and really enjoy — our north star for what to cover on the deals front — that alone doesn’t guarantee coverage. We often skip covering deals that aren’t as good as a retailer or brand made them seem. Or maybe the deal is good, but it returns every week, lasts only a few hours, or it’s available only with a premium membership.

Alternatively, the deal might only be available from a retailer none of us has heard of or shopped at. Needless to say, we consider a ton of factors. With Black Friday coming up, you deserve transparency from us so you know — whether it’s this month or a random day in February — that you’re looking at an actual deal when you visit our site.

The most basic criteria we use to judge whether a deal is good is whether we like the product enough to write about it and whether its price has dropped. Then we assess whether the discount is actually worth your attention. That part of the conversation has become a little complicated in the past year. For products hit by recent price hikes, the new deal prices sometimes amount to the original sticker price, or close to it.

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Several of us would nod our heads with you if you think, “Hey, that’s not a deal; that’s just the original price. I’m no fool! ” But it’s alsoa deal for many of us who are just trying to save wherever possible. Along those lines, we’ll sometimes highlight ways to save on digital or physical goods by buying discounted gift cards, which can be used to buy in-demand products.

These methods are the only way to get any kind of deal onTo help us stay aware of price drops, we also use free tracking tools like CamelCamelCamel and Keepa, which provide an independent read on Amazon’s historical pricing. They’ll alert us when a product we like — and that we know you’ll probably like — goes on sale.

Amazon also has its own, which can show up to a year of pricing data and perform several other AI chatbot-like actions, including automatically buying products on your behalf. In my experience, Amazon’s historical pricing data usually aligns with non-Amazon-affiliated companies.

However, none of them are perfect. Even the third-party tools we use don’t always display the record-low prices we’ve covered, for whatever reason. All of this to say, there are a lot of ins and outs, but we follow deals closely enough to know when to bite at an offer or let it pass. We cast a fairly large net for products across a range of categories ahead of the holidays, including some that don’t often get much play on.

However, of the thousands of deals that we’ve seen ahead of Black Friday, you’re seeing the mere dozens of standouts that we’ve tested or used in our personal lives within each category — headphones, TVs, gaming accessories, smart home tech, etc. — that meet our criteria for being good products at noteworthy prices. Nvidia says it does not intend to reinstate Jensen Huang as CEO. We use vendors that may also process your information to help provide our services.

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