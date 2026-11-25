Their hair and makeup heads behind Netflix's 'The Body' tell WWD how they created its glossy lips, sparkly hair clips and Y2K beauty looks.

show has skyrocketed to number one on the platform worldwide since its debut earlier this month. Landing somewhere between religious horror and coming-of-age drama with a sprinkling of comedy, “The Body” follows an all-girls dance squad at a Catholic high school.

After a new member initiation ritual goes wrong and results in the recruit falling into a coma, her teammates begin experiencing visions that soon lead to a town-wide mass hysteria. Leading the group are “It” girl Anya Butler, played by Kristina Bogic; her best friend/lover and co-captain Elise Zakaria, played byWell-received online for tackling a blend of heavier themes including internalized homophobia and religious psychosis, “The Body” also has viewers lauding the effortless Y2K aesthetics the cast pulls off, from spray tans that are just a touch too orange to a wide array of How does a team bring to life the atmosphere of an era long gone?

Also read What to Watch Next After The Body on Netflix: Top 3 Show Recommendations

WWD spoke with Kristin Wayne, head of the show’sMuch of the show’s aesthetic was pre-determined by creator and showrunner Quinn Shephard, who brought character-specific mood boards when meeting with Wayne and Francis-Lee. The cast members also had their own Pinterest visions in addition to the hair andmay be an era that most of the Gen Z cast doesn’t remember particularly well — Bogic, for one, is currently 19 years old while Boustany is 23 — but the group was “totally on board” and “wanted to lean into” the style, per Wayne.

Arguably the most dramatic transformation of the group was Bogic’s, who walked onto set sporting a curly brunette pixie cut.

“The vision was Jessica Alba,” Francis-Lee recalled when discussing the inspiration behind Anya’s “soft and pretty” look, which required Bogic to dye her hair a “honey, golden-blond” and put in K-tip extensions. Meszaros also underwent a striking overhaul, bleaching her eyebrows for Shephard’s vision of Lisbeth.

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“It gave her such a weird look,” Wayne said. “When you’re first looking at her, you can’t really put your finger on it, and then you’re like: ‘Wait a minute, she doesn’t have eyebrows. '” Bleached once a week by Wayne and Francis-Lee over the course of the five months on set, Meszaros’ eyebrows also served as a storytelling element for Lisbeth, who struggles desperately to befriend the rest of the girls throughout the season.

“It becomes such a big part of her story and her fitting in the evolution of becoming part of that group of girls,” Wayne said. In the finale, Lisbeth is the closest she’s ever been to her goals, mirrored by her penciled-on brows, courtesy of Anya’s mother. For Meszaros, Wayne primarily used Makeup Forever’s Foundation Palette, doubling down on the product as events progressed to reflect her character’s growth and burgeoning confidence.

Similarly, Anya’s routine of Haus Labs and Ilia concealers ebbed and flowed with her storyline, as did the state of her hair. Both Wayne and Francis-Lee referred to Anya as a character who hid behind a mask and strived for perfection. After a pool scene in the seventh episode, Anya’s typically smooth waves dry up to reveal tight curls — Bogic’s natural hair pattern.

“It was a natural air-dried look,” Francis-Lee explained. “But also as she was breaking down toward the end, she was not as fixed on her blowout look that she would normally wear. ”texture spray, and hot tools including curling irons and rollers for the girls, Francis-Lee and her team — which included key Tenika Smith and hairstylist Shannel Burgundy — paid careful attention to the minute details of each girl’s look.

Boustany’s Elise, for example, involved waist-length extensions, a wave iron to emphasize texture, and plenty of jaw clips to create a “little edgy and effortlessly undone look. ” Lisbeth, on the other hand, sported a “very simple straight blow” to acknowledge her lack of access to material items.

“Very early on, decided that the girls weren’t going to wear makeup at school,” stated Wayne, whose team included key Aurielle St Cyr and makeup artists Jaye Falcioni, Shannon Spence, and Patricia Keighran. The department prioritized skin care for the barefaced looks, utilizing pimple patches, a Shu Uemura eyelash curler, heavy moisturizer to battle the Canadian winter and“I knew we had to find our opportunities to punch in some early 2000s makeup, just because they weren’t really going to be wearing it every day,” added Wayne, who cited Rihanna’s iconic icy-white shimmer eye shadow as inspiration for Anya’s angel costume makeup — reapplied countless times due to the Halloween party and subsequent events’ high scene count.

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The opportunity for creative exploration was supported by Francis-Lee’s desire to step up their looks outside of school with “sparkly and girly” accessories, namely their dance competition and debutante ball appearances. Amongst the most intricate of their on-screen looks, the Lions’ dance competition glam involved dozens of hand-glued rhinestones across their cheeks and elaborate hairstyles.

Putting herself in the shoes of a high-school teenager who loved any occasion to dress up, Wayne looked at the episode’s dance makeup as “the ritual of getting ready with your group of girls. ” “I designed the makeup look, but had each makeup artist do their own version of it, as any girl would be doing,” Wayne said.

“It’s the same, but everyone is just a smidge different. ” Similar logic applied to the debutante ball: “We wanted to give them each a totally different look,” Francis-Lee said.

“Like they took the effort to get themselves all fixed up and pretty for the debutante ball, even though they were going through so much. ” Another way to ensure the girls looked united but not identical in their everyday looks was through removing any modern beauty styles, such as heavy contour, overlined lips and casual slicked-back hairdos and turning to popular preferences of the time, resulting in a “bin of Lancôme Juicy Tube lipglosses in the trailer.

” Actress Emily Roman used Saint-Tropez self tanner once a week to maintain her character Claire’s Paris Hilton-esque vibe, whileapplied square-shaped French tip acrylics to play the team’s coach, and Boustany and others covered up tattoos with EBA performance makeup. After perfecting their vision for each of the girls, there was just one small detail left: The need for continuity.

While shooting for season one lasted nearly half a year, the fictional events took place over the span of two short weeks, demanding neither a hair nor nail appeared out of place as the characters slipped further and further into chaos.

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