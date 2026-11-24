The pro-Tank crowd is now bracing itself for more sad Sunday nights watching their draft pick sink.

Sunday’s 27-24 victory over the Chargers . A segment of Jets fans now view wins as losses because it damages the team’s draft position, but Jets players and coaches are trying to win games, not worry about next April’s draft.

The Jets now are 3-8 with six games remaining. Some of those games look winnable, so the pro-tank crowd now is bracing itself for more sad Sunday nights watching their draft positioning sink. It starts this week against a Dolphins team that is starting Kyle McCord at quarterback. The Jets play the Cardinals on Dec. 20, when Arizona could be starting rookie Carson Beck or 40-year-old journeyman Josh Johnson under center.

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The next week, they face a suddenly vulnerable Patriots team that may have ex-Giants backup Tommy DeVito as its starter. The Jets finish the season in Buffalo; the Bills, who are currently 9-1, may have their playoff position wrapped up by then and could play backups. All of this has Jets fans worried about a potential 6-11 or 7-10 finish that could send their draft pick outside of the top 10.

The Jets have three first-round picks in 2027, so even if the Jets win some games down the stretch, they could end up with a high pick. Indianapolis traded the Jets its first-round pick last year, and the Colts’ pick looks destined to be in the top five. At the time, the Colts seemed playoff-bound, but they have bottomed out and now are playing out the string.

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The Colts fired general manager Chris Ballard, traded away some of their key players and just released starting quarterback Daniel Jones. At 3-8, it’s hard to see the Colts winning many more games with Anthony Richardson Sr. now starting at quarterback surrounded by very little talent. Will McDonald IV #9, Jowon Briggs #91 and Minkah Fitzpatrick #29 of the New York Jets celebrate after a stop against the Los Angeles Chargers.

The Colts face the Giants, Eagles, Titans, Bengals, Browns and Jaguars to finish the season. They might beat the one-win Titans, but it is hard to see them beating anyone else — even the Eagles. I used ESPN’s playoff predictor to simulate the rest of the season, allowing analytics predict the outcome of every game except for those of the Colts and the Jets. I had the Colts going 1-5, with the win coming over the Titans, to finish 4-13.

I gave the Jets wins over the Dolphins, Cardinals and Patriots to finish 6-11. Using the ESPN simulation and team’s current strength of schedule, the Colts pick would be No. 4 and the Jets’ own pick would be No. 11. The Jets also have a pick from the Cowboys, which will be the better of either that of Dallas or Green Bay. That pick figures to be in the middle of the first round.

This scenario would give the Jets one top-five pick, but they most likely would be able to package that pick and their own to move up if they wanted to jump up to take a targeted quarterback. Their main issue is going to be the Dolphins likely picking ahead of them. In my simulation, Miami did not win another game and finished with the top overall selection.

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They likely would take the top quarterback in that scenario and would not be interested in trading it to the Jets.. Many fans have seen enough from him and hope owner Woody Johnson will fire him after the season. Glenn is 6-22 since the start of his tenure last year, and he has had many game management issues. There is a fear among some Jets fans that Johnson will elect to retain Glenn if he goes 6-11 or 7-10.

No one knows what Johnson currently is thinking, but he likely is to take into account who the Jets beat and not just the number of wins. In other words, Johnson would see that victories over bottom feeders like the Chargers, Dolphins and Cardinals do not mean the Jets have turned the corner under Glenn.

He likely would need to pull off an upset or two over the good teams remaining on the Jets schedule — the Broncos, Vikings or Bills, if they are playing their starters.