How the NFL Trade Deadline Changed the Jaguars' Defensive Depth Chart

The Jacksonville Jaguars made three big additions to their defense during this year's trade deadline, and here is how that side of the ball's depth chart has be

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive tackle Jordan Davis , left, talks with Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen during Jacksonville Jaguars practice Wednesday, November 11, 2026 at the Miller Electric Center in Jacksonville, Fla.

| USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars defense has a few new faces after the trade deadline, and they should be expected to play roles very, very quickly.as new defensive cooridnator Anthony Campanile ... for obvious reasons.

Also read NFL trade deadline news: Raiders trade Kirk Cousins before facing Seahawks

“Obviously really fired up about it. Any time you get three great players and three great people in the building… So, I couldn’t be more excited about it," Campanile said on Thursday.

"The team itself I think feels the exact same way. They’ve kind of hit the ground running, our three new guys, three new teammates. They’re working really hard, working tirelessly; I can say that. They’ve been in here putting in hours trying to get acclimated and they’ve been everything everyone said they were in terms of the types of guys they are.

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”Defensive EndBackups: Danny Striggow-Bryan Thomas Jr.-BJ Green II-Wesley Williamsover the course of the trade deadline, but the defensive end spot is one that there is no new face. Travon Walker and Josh Hines-Allen are still set to lead the defensive end room, while the Jaguars are set to get BJ Green back from injured reserve sooner than later after they opened his practice window earlier this week.

This was a big area of focus ahead of the trade deadline, but the Jaguars are what they are at the spot. It is clear that Danny Striggow is the No. 3 EDGE and that rookie Wesley Williams is set to contiue to be a healthy scratch. If Green is able to hit the ground running after his injury, then he should be taking a leap over Thomas on the depth chart over the next few weeks.

Other than that, this depth chart is as is. Backups: Davon Godchaux-Matt Dickerson-Ruke Orhorhoro-Albert Regis This is the big change. The Jaguars added two big pieces to the defensive line with Jordan Davis and Davon Godchaux, and they should be expected to play massive roles from the jump.

Davis should be able to step right into the Jaguars' nose tackle role after Davon Hamilton's injury, and the Jaguars have a lot of confidence in his ability to contribute as a pass-rusher and not just a run-stuffer. Behind Davis and Armstead, the Jaguars have some good depth.

Godchaux can give them strong snaps as a rotational nose tackle, Matt Dickerson can give them a boost as a nose tackle and three-technique on run downs, while Ruke Orhorhoro is potentially their second-best interior pass-rusher. This is a much, much-improved group. Backups: Branson Combs-Jahlani Tavai-Jalen McLeod The Jaguars are ho-hum at the linebacker room. Ventrell Miller and Foyesade Oluokun are one of the best linebacker duos in the NFL in terms of pure production.

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Jacksonville has played the linebacker position perfectly in terms of adding to the room over the years, and the decision to make Ventrell Miller the starter and letting Devin Lloyd walk in free agency. Backups: Jarrian Jones-Jaylon Jones The Jaguars are set to have their same cornerback room after the trade deadline, but the entire secondary should be impacted by the Jessie Bates move.

I think it is also clear that Jarrian Jones is closer to being a starter than he is a true backup, but there are still only so many players who can be listed as starters. With the Jaguars moves, though, this is a strong room from No. 1 to No. 4. Backups: Rayuan Lane-Kaevon Merriweather-Jalen Huskey This is where some real change has happened.

The Jaguars did not trade a second- and fifth-round pick to Atlanta for Bates to not be a starter the second he has been caught up to speed. The more interesting question is what happens on the other spots of the depth chart at safety behind Bates and fellow starter Antonio Johnson.

The Jaguars saw Rayuan Lane step in as their No. 2 safety after Eric Murray's injury, so he figures to be the most likely option at the No. 3 spot. The Jaguars have also used Kaevon Merriweather as a top backup at safety, but he looks like he will most likely be a special teamer moving forward.

As for rookie Jalen Huskey, he has been a healthy scratch for most of the season and that will likely be where he is at for game day moving forward throughout the rest of the season.