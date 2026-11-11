The Chiefs landed their man by trading for Josh Downs, but how does it affect the WR room?

Sep 27, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Josh Downs makes a catch against the Houston Texans in the first half at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Given the combination of questionable talent and injuries the club faced after nine weeks of play, it seemed like only a matter of time until general manager Brett Veach added talent to the room. Despite making folks wait for a big chunk of the day on Tuesday, Kansas City's front office did just that and landed its man.is the newest Chief, bringing some quality route-running chops along with him.

Also read 16 Cardinals Trade Candidates Ranked Ahead of 2026 NFL Trade Deadline

The hope, for Kansas City's sake, is he can solidify the floor of the receiver collective now while also helping contribute to a potential ceiling come playoff time. With the addition of Downs, where does he stand compared to his new Chiefs teammates? Let's dive into an updated projection of the Kansas City wideout depth chart in a tier system.

There's a defined hierarchy beyond the top three, although sorting out that first group of Chiefs receivers might prove tricky for head coach Andy Reid and company in the coming days. Even at the beginning of the season, KC was trying to force Worthy as the featured piece on offense. In Weeks 1-3, he received 165 snaps to Rice's 160, also logging a combined 13 targets in the first two games of the year.

Advertisement

It's been tough sledding for the former first-round pick, however, and he alsoSimplifying Worthy's role whenever he's healthy seems to make plenty of sense, especially given the overlap between him, Rice and Downs if that doesn't happen. Downs, for as productive as he can be in the short and occasionally intermediate areas of the field, is more of the same kind of player.

There's also the matter of alignment, as Downs spends more time in the slot than on the boundary but Rice is a heavy participant there, too, and Worthy is far from a full-time 'Z' receiver. It'll be interesting to see how the workload is distributed. Maybe Week 1 is a nice example, as Rice actually led the way by playing 83% of available snaps and was followed by Worthy and the now-injured Tyquan Thornton .

Last year's fourth-round pick, Royals, suffered an ankle injury on Sunday. It isn't expected to hold him out for an extended period of time, though, and he's coming off a game in which he hauled in both of his targets for 18 yards. Both receptions came on third down, with the real kicker being that he was right alongside Armstrong and rookie Allen in snaps.

Armstrong is the player who stands out most in terms of build, although he's more of a blocking mercenary than anything else. There's a nonzero chance he winds up back on the waiver wire and, eventually, the practice squad at some point. The real draw is Allen, a 2026 fifth-rounder who made numerous plays during the summer but took a long time to find a role on offense.

Advertisement

That process is still happening; it doesn't help that he Kansas City is in a strange position where Downs can be right now what many wanted Allen to turn into over the course of the year. Keep an eye on how the division of labor unfolds in the next month or so. Remigio is almost exclusively a special teams player at this point.

In a world where Downs might not be ready to play by SundayWorthy is out a week, maybe he gets on the field for several snaps, but that just doesn't seem likely. It's worth mentioning veteran Justin Watson's name here, even with him being on the practice squad. He has one elevation left for the rest of the regular season and possesses plenty of experience in the Chiefs' offense and on Dave Toub's special teams unit.

Jordan Foote covers the Kansas City Chiefs for Chiefs On SI. Foote is a Baker University alumnus, earning his degree in Mass Media. He has covered Kansas City sports — including the Chiefs and Royals — for over half a decade via digital, radio, video, and podcasting mediums. KC Sports Network is the premier destination for Kansas City sports fans with podcasts, YouTube and social media content.

Stay connected with the latest news and analysis by following KCSN on all social media platforms.