Grand Theft Auto returns after 13 years as NFL Network's Cynthia Frelund details how the league changed: longer field goals, more fourth-down tries.

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| The Craig Carton Show GTA VI is less than a week away, but Craig Carton is concerned if the scandal the former CEO of Nvidia brought the company into will affect the biggest video game o all time. For the first time since 2013, Rockstar Games will release a new"Grand Theft Auto" game on Thursday in the U.S..Speaking of sports, much has changed in America's most popular league since the last GTA release.

Also read Grand Theft Auto VI Release Transforms Miami Into Vice City

NFL Network analytics expert Cynthia Frelund highlighted some of the most intriguing differences since. This page may contain affiliate links to legal sports betting partners. If you sign up or place a wager, FOX News may be compensated. This content was created by a team that works independently from the FOX newsroom.

A billboard for the video game"Grand Theft Auto VI" is pictured above Hollywood Boulevard on Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2026, in Los Angeles. In 2013, the NFL record for the longest field goal was 63 yards. It's now 68. Teams averaged 14.8 fourth-down attempts per season then.

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That number has since jumped all the way to 27.7. Interestingly, scoring is down slightly, from 23.4 points per team per game in 2013 to 23.0 this season. Teams are also throwing less. Average pass attempts fell from 35.4 per team per game in 2013 to 32.1 last season.could challenge Peyton Manning's record of 55 touchdown passes, set in 2013.

Burrow has 27 through nine games this season, putting him on pace for 51.was just 18 years old when GTA V came out. He has since won three Super Bowls and appeared in five. Imagine telling someone 13 years ago that a quarterback they had never heard of would be chasing Tom Brady's legacy little more than a decade later. But $983 million is the number Frelund finds most telling.

That's how much the prediction market Kalshi recorded in NFL contracts during Week 1 this season. According to Frelund, the projected season total is expected to surpass $56 billion. A poster for the Grand Theft Auto VI video game, which will be released on Nov. 19, 2026, is displayed at a GameStop store on Monday, Nov. 16, 2026, in Colma, Calif. When"GTA V" launched, prediction markets didn't exist.

Sports gambling had nothing resembling its current presence in sports. Today, betting is woven into the fiber of the entire NFL viewing experience. Similarly, streaming was hardly a factor in 2013. Now, fans need multiple streaming subscriptions to watch the full NFL schedule.

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In fact, Amazon Prime Video will carry the Colts-Texans"Thursday Night Football" matchup the night"GTA VI" launches. . The following Wednesday, Netflix will stream the NFL's first Thanksgiving Eve game, featuring the Packers and Rams. The Keseya Center's new court is just a piece of the"Grand Theft Auto VI" marketing blitz unfolding in South Florida.had not launched his first presidential campaign.

Colin Kaepernick hadn't knelt during the national anthem. Twitter was still Twitter. TikTok didn't exist. In many ways, the culture war had yet to crossover into the NFL 13 years ago.

Perhaps no American sports league has dealt with more of its consequences than the NFL.