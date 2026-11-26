In the age of rapidly advancing AI, the 120th Congress might be the first to tackle comprehensive AI copyright law.

Artificial intelligence continues to be a top priority for federal lawmakers as the new Congressional session is set to begin in the new year. Members of Congress have already put forward legislation to regulate rogue AI agents, data centers and privacy concerns.

But one area of AI policy remains unclear: Copyright. The bipartisan spirit of AI regulation in Congress and growing concerns over AI's rapid evolution might prompt lawmakers to take real action to clarify the rules, protecting creators while maintaining innovation in the tech world.

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Current Copyright Law for Generative AI Models Since copyright laws were written before generative AI was used, the question of whether AI models can be trained on copyrighted materials is lawful fair use remains unsettled as it is litigated in federal courts. A federal court in 2023 held that "human authorship is an essential part of a valid copyright claim," meaning that only human authors need copyright as a creative incentive.