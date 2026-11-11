How the meat counter can save you time and effort

You can buy more than what’s already cut. You just have to ask.

Butcher Rolando Lopez cuts prime flank steak while butcher Carlton McLean keeps track of the meat cases at grocery store Wagshal’s in Washington, D.C. The person behind the meat counter of your local supermarket can do far more than simply package a pair of chicken breasts, or measure a pound or two of ground beef.

Depending on the store, they could debone a whole chicken for you, or cut a certain kind of steak to order. They might even be able to grind a custom burger blend. So what does your local meat counter have in stock? Do you have to give advance notice, or can the job be done while you grab everything else on your grocery list?

Also read Shiba Inu Holder Count Reaches 1.7 Million Amid Market Volatility

Can you make the same requests of the seafood counter? These questions could be the difference between a perfect Sunday roast or a lackluster meal. But you have to know how — and what — to ask. Something to note before we get into it: Some supermarket chains now stock only case-ready meat that has been portioned and packaged at a central plant, meaning the butcher won’t have any extra meat on hand.

Be sure to call ahead and see if the following tips will apply to your local store. Just ask: “Do you cut your meat here, or does it come in case-ready? ” If they don’t, no problem. You’ll still probably find a store nearby that does.

Among the tasks the butcher can do for you: tying a beef tenderloin, at front. If your recipe calls for 1 1/2-inch-thick pork chops but the available packages of presliced chops seem a little too thin, ask the butcher at your supermarket’s meat counter to cut them to your specifications.

Advertisement

You can also do this if you want to cut a roast or larger piece of meat into smaller parts to make it easier to freeze, or if you want to divide a rack of ribs into individual portions for easier prep. This also goes for any cuts that a recipe calls for to be trimmed. If you don’t feel confident about trimming meat yourself or want it cut a certain way, you can ask.

Be specific with what you want: Don’t simply ask for meat to be “cut up” or just “trimmed. ” Perhaps you want to trim 1 inch of exterior fat on a pork shoulder while reserving the fat cap, or to slice away connective tissue from a tenderloin. Make sure you know what you’re asking for. Showing the butcher the recipe you’re cooking from is also helpful if you’re unsure of the exact cut you need.

It’s important to note that the meat will be priced at the weight it was before a fat cap or any bones are removed. You can ask to keep the trimmings and bones, which will render into cooking fat or make for delicious stocks, respectively. If you’re intimidated by spatchcocking a whole chicken, request that the butcher do it for you.

Spatchcocking a whole chicken involves removing the bird’s backbone, then flattening it, making it easier and faster to roast in a flat layer. But it can take time and a little technique to get right, which is why you might want help. Your butcher should be able to butterfly a whole chicken or turkey for you, or debone other cuts of meat.

If you’d prefer to serve a leg of lamb that’s easier to carve or stuff, for example, the butcher may be able to debone it for you. As always, ask first, but most supermarket meat counters should be able to do this for you while you shop, so long as they stock the cut of meat you’re asking for.

You can also ask a butcher to prepare a roast for you: scoring the fat on a pork shoulder, frenching a rack of lamb or tying a beef tenderloin. Depending on the prep you’re asking for, you may want to call ahead and ask how long they will need to have it ready for you; it may not be a while-you-shop situation.

You may be most familiar with ground meats that come from a single protein source — beef, turkey or chicken, for example. But to maximize flavor and texture, and to modify fat content to your preferences, you can combine protein sources to create a ground meat blend.

This is something you may want to ask about first, as not every meat counter offers custom grinding, and most will have restrictions on grinding meat brought from home or sourced from different butchers. But it’s always worth asking. Different meats and cuts have different fat percentages, and each lends itself differently to certain dishes. Making burger patties?

Advertisement

Ask for an 80/20 blend, the standard to ensure there is enough fat in the meat to keep the patties juicy. Meanwhile, meatballs can be enhanced by a blend of flavors from beef, lamb and pork.

This is where some expertise can come in handy: Even if they’re not able to do the custom grinding for you, ask your butcher for their opinion on ground meat blends, depending on what you want to cook and how you want it to taste. The seafood counter is another great resource at the grocery store, but for ultra-fresh ingredients, San Diego’s seafood-only markets take advantage of the coastal location.

The same things apply for the seafood section of your local supermarket. There are plenty of things the fishmonger can help you with. This includes scaling, filleting , or preparing shellfish for cooking. Again, make sure you’re using the fishmonger’s expertise to your advantage.

Ask for tips on what kinds of seafood work best for the recipe you’re using, how “fishy” it might taste or how to best prepare a certain kind of fish. Communicate clearly and know what you want. The fishmonger can’t decide what your mother-in-law would like best for Christmas dinner, but they can help you make a salmon burger blend that will impress regardless.

When it’s worth visiting a specialty butcher Independent butchers are an incredibly valuable part of our local food economies, and they often have the added benefit of working directly with nearby producers. They will probably have a more specialized collection of meats, as well as the ability to source less-mainstream varieties if that’s what you’re after.

They’re also able to do everything mentioned above, although without the convenience of being able to also grab your favorite pint of ice cream or a bunch of bananas along with your meat. Chief among the benefits of visiting your local independent butcher is developing a relationship with them, along with learning more about where your food comes from and how to best prepare it.

And by visiting frequently, they’ll get to know your preferences and abilities, and be able to offer tailored recommendations for your next meal.