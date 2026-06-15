How the Longevity Movement Is Transforming Luxury Real Estate

A new Sotheby's International Realty report finds affluent buyers are choosing homes that support healthier, longer, and more independent lives.

Forget flashy sports cars or rare art. The ultimate status symbol in 2026 may simply be living a longer, healthier life.. Rather than downsizing into retirement communities, affluent buyers are investing in residences that can support them for decades, blurring the line between luxury estate and privateRHOBH’s Sutton Stracke Lists Her $9 Million Estate on a ‘Main Road’ in Bel AirThe shift is fueled by a booming longevity economy.

UBS Global Wealth Management estimates the global longevity market will grow from $5.3 trillion in 2023 to $8 trillion by 2030, while wellnesshas more than doubled in size over the past five years and is projected to surpass $1.1 trillion by 2029. Nearly 38 percent of real estate professionals working in the $10 million-plus market say aging in place has become a vital consideration among luxury buyers.

“It’s taking the long view,” says Brad Nelson, chief marketing officer of Sotheby’s International Realty. “Wellness is no longer an amenity; it’s the organizing principle. ”That philosophy is reshaping everything from floor plans to amenities. Buyers are prioritizing homes with elevators, single-floor living, curbless bathrooms, wellness suites, and layouts designed to support independent living well into old age.

Access to nature, advanced air and water filtration, and integrated wellness technology are also moving to the forefront.

“There has never been a larger population of affluent buyers who can choose to age in place rather than move to assisted living or in with family,” Nelson says. “They’re buying for the life they’ll be living at 80, not just the one they’re living today. ”The wellness component extends far beyond the traditional home gym. Recovery-focused features have become coveted spaces in luxury real estate, reflecting the growing popularity of performance optimization and preventative health.

Infrared saunas, cold plunges, dedicated Pilates studios, and strength-training spaces are frequently appearing in luxury homes, as high-design fitness equipment has transformed the gym from a hidden basement room into a showpiece amenity. The trend is reinforced by the younger generation, too. Sotheby’s found that 66 percent of agents reported a rise in millennial luxury homebuyers, many of whom view real estate less as a status symbol and more as a vehicle for the lifestyle they want to create.

Taken together, the findings suggest a fundamental shift in how luxury real estate is viewed. The modern trophy home isn’t necessarily the largest or most extravagant property on the block, but rather something of a tool to help owners live better, longer, and more independently for decades to come. Abigail Montanez is a staff writer at Robb Report.

She has worked in both print and digital publishing for over half a decade, covering everything from real estate, entertainment, dining, travel to…RHOBH’s Sutton Stracke Lists Her $9 Million Estate on a ‘Main Road’ in Bel AirInside Houston Rockets Owner Tilman J. Fertitta’s Art-Filled Texas Home





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