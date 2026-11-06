How the Latino backlash smashed Republican control

Latinos have sent a clear message to future politicians

following historic losses in the midterms that saw Democrats regain control of Congress by significant margins. Among the many questions that Republicans will be asking themselves is why Latino voters turned on them so decisively.

Even states and districts that were seen as the safest for Republicans such as Texas and Kansas were not spared from the onslaught, and these wereby the Latino vote – the Lone Star State is basically blue now, and Kansas elected their first Democratic senator in almost 100 years. After backing Trump in large numbers in 2024, these midterms saw Latinos swing away from Republicans back into the waiting arms of Democrats.

Also read See how Latinos, young voters and other demographic groups fueled Democrats' big wins

In 2024 Trump received 43% of the Latino vote compared to only about a third who voted for Republican Congressional candidates this week. Trump’s among Latinos who voted for him in 2024 collapsed from 93% at the start of his term to 57%, and 24% among all Latinos.. Like all Americans, Latinos want economic opportunity, cheap gas, and affordable groceries – Trump failed to deliver on all of these fronts, which plays a large part in explaining the shift.

Part of the story of why analysts failed to appreciate the extent of Latino support for Trump in 2024 is that they are notoriously difficult to characterize homogeneously. Surely, they thought, all of the vitriol the Trump campaign launched at illegal immigrants would put them off. It turned out that secure borders didn’t sound so bad to many of them and deporting violent criminals seemed perfectly reasonable too.

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Unfortunately, they didn’t exactly get what they paid for and of the various ethnic groups in America, Latinos have been among the special unwilling recipients of a lawless and brutal deportation campaign that has seen American citizens and non-violent immigrants killed, shot, abused, and dehumanized across the country. Of course, this has also been coupled with blatantly racist attitudes towards immigrants.

As his favorite scapegoat for the nation’s problems, Trump never shies away from calling immigrants “garbage” or “rapists” and the administration has functioned as a safe space for racism and xenophobia, often specifically aimed at Latino immigrants. How safe, you ask?

The administration felt comfortable enough being racist that the White House website even features anSure, significant numbers of Latinos support border security, but they certainly don’t support non-violent immigrants being sent to, or peaceful landscapers and farm workers trying to make a living being chased down like dogs and brutalized. Latino citizens certainly don’t appreciate being racially profiled by immigration agents for speaking Spanish and they don’t appreciate ICE directives that allow them to conduct raids at churches and schools.

For so many Latinos, the only reason they are American citizens and are able to see themselves as Americans at all is because of birthright citizenship. During his second term, Trump undertook an unprecedented effort to eliminate birthright citizenship, which can be straightforwardly perceived by Latinos as an effort to delegitimize their status as a part of the nation that they call home.

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” as Trump has called it, it suggests that many Latinos should have never become citizens in the first place. When Latinos voted for Trump in 2024, they were voting for their communities to be made safer, not turned into playgrounds for poorly trained, trigger-happy agents with masks and unmarked cars.

Trump and his advisors somehow mistook Latino support for secure borders as a mandate to deport as many as possible by any means necessary and whether they were a threat to their community or not. Perhaps if the Trump administration had followed through on the promise of deporting only violent criminals, and treated immigrants like people rather than animals, the Latino electoral backlash wouldn’t have been as extensive.

Either way, Latinos have sent a clear message to future politicians, particularly those who would wish to use them as scapegoats for their political ambitions: you cannot demonize and attack Latinos indiscriminately without electoral consequences. As an established and growing voter bloc, such tactics may now result in even your most hardened strongholds evaporating. Rafael Perez is a columnist for the Southern California News Group. Write to him at rafaelperezocregister@gmail.com