With an eight-game losing streak, the Sacramento Kings will need to build on what worked in their close loss against the Lakers as they face the Boston Celtics.

Nov 18, 2026; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings guard Darius Acuff Jr. walks up the court dfourth quarter against the Phoenix Suns at Golden 1 Center.

Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connectto snapping their losing streak last night against the Los Angeles Lakers, but a buzzer-beater miss from Zach LaVine was just short, and the losing streak continues for the Kings. And it doesn't get any easier for them tonight as they face the 11-4 Boston Celtics. And unfortunately for Sacramento, they are coming off a back-to-back, while the Celtics haven't played since Wednesday.

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That puts the Kings in even more of a hole heading into the game, but anything can happen in the NBA. If Sacramento wants to snap their losing streak, here's how they can surprise Boston. The Kings not only have the back-to-back, but the starters all played heavy minutes against the Lakers. All five starters played at least 36 minutes, as the bench was non-existent again.

Bench scoring has been a problem for the Kings all season, but last night was a glaring reminder of how much they need any sort of production to win. If Sacramento had gotten any more than the five points from the reserves last night, they would likely have walked away with the win.

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Malik Monk has had a down start to the year, Emanuel Sharp's three-point shot has been touch and go on a game-by-game basis, and neither Leaky Black nor Dylan Cardwell is going to give much scoring with their focus being defense. It's easier said than done, but if the Kings can keep the same type of production from their starters and add a little more from their bench, that could be enough to get over the hump.

Nov 18, 2026; Sacramento, California, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Jalen Green dribbles the ball against Sacramento Kings forward De'andre Hunter during the second quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Believe it or not, the Kings actually played good defense last night against the Lakers. Los Angeles came in with the third-best offense in the NBA, but had just 106 points on the night.

Austin Reaves being out helped, but the wing duo of Keegan Murray and De'Andre Hunter is finally taking form for Sacramento. They'll need both players to be on their A-game tonight, as Jayson Tatum and Paul George come to town. Tatum is currently questionable heading into the game, but even without him, the Celtics have plenty of weapons the Kings will need to slow down.

The final key for Sacramento will be moving the ball like they did against the Lakers. The Celtics have the second-best defense in the league, and while Zach LaVine and Acuff certainly have the ability to beat them one-on-one and catch fire, a team-centric performance is the Kings best chance to win.

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A positive takeaway from tonight, Keegan Murray had 4 Assists to go along with 13 Pts, 7 Reb, and a stealFeels like a sign that the Kings were playing the style Christie is searching for with the ball moving aroundOther than the aforementioned bench, that's the approach the Kings used last night as they finished with 28 assists. If they can limit the turnovers and raise the assists again, the Kings could earn their much-needed first win at home this season.

Will Zimmerle is the deputy editor of Sacramento Kings On SI. His works have also appeared on Bleacher Report, MSN, and Yahoo.