The power of coaching has been on display this NFL season with the New York City-area teams.

against the Bills, Glenn reasoned the decision with phrasing he has recycled throughout a tenure that could be barreling toward its finish line.

“I’ve said this, and I will continue to do this: Anything that we, as a staff, anything that I can do as the head coach to help us win games, I’m willing to do it and I’m not afraid to do that,” Glenn said one day later. A blend of some coachspeak and clichés? Absolutely.

Also read Josh Allen Surpasses Peyton Manning for NFL Record in Bills' Win vs. Jets

But Glenn’s line also captured the fundamental responsibility of head coaches, that — when they operate with the malleable mindset needed to evolve — risks need to follow with a success rate greater than zero. Glenn recognized that giving up defensive play-calling could help the spiraling Jets, just like he recognized after Week 15 of 2025 that Steve Wilks wasn’t the solution at defensive coordinator and in the offseason that Tanner Engstrand wasn’t the answer at offensive coordinator, and those gambles are important to take.

Until they hit, though, the benefit of the doubt remains invisible, and that remains the case for Glenn entering the 2-8 Jets’ game against the 1-8 Chargers on Sunday. Charles Wenzelberg/NY Post John Harbaugh's approach came under some scrutiny after the Giants' loss to the Commanders on Nov. 12, 2026. John Harbaugh has the Giants atop the NFC East despite being on their third quarterback in J.J. McCarthy .

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Matthew Schaefer drops an MJ tongue wag while scoring a hat trick in the Islanders' win over the Blue Jackets at UBS Arena on Nov. 17, 2026. David Bednar accepted the Yankees' qualifying offer that will pay him $23.15 million in 2027, whenever next season starts. Scott Morrow skates with the puck during the Rangers' 3-1 win over the Canadiens on Nov. 16, 2026.

Adam Fox battles for the puck with Max Jones during the Rangers-Oilers game in Edmonton on Nov. 9, 2026.