How the Industrial Accelerator Act Can Help Avoid More Battery Factories Going Bust

Support CleanTechnica's work through a Substack subscription or on Stripe. The new law should have a laser sharp focus on what needs to be onshored and localised. By Julia Poliscanova and Diane Strauss Another one bites the dust. Morrow Batteries is the latest in the sad saga of EU battery ...

By Julia Poliscanova and Diane Strauss Another one bites the dust. Morrow Batteries is the latest in the sad saga of EU battery start-ups that have gone bankrupt.

The company was burning through cash while it ramped up and, despite talks with investors, it could not inject extra capital on time. The EU has talked more of the need to secure a homegrown battery industry ever since Northvolt announced bankruptcy back in early 2025, but it’s failing to fully walk the talk.

, and the promised Battery Booster financing facility still in consultation phases, the one meaningful industrial policy on the table is the newly announced Industrial Accelerator Act . Among its many provisions, it attached Made-in-EU conditions to various public support schemes, such as subsidies for battery electric cars . This is similar to the local content rules that other major regions, including the US, India and Indonesia are using to onshore critical cleantech industries.

Brussels resisted such local rules for years, claiming the WTO rulebook and open markets will see us through the fierce competition to dominate clean technologies and their supply chains. But seeing many companies go bust, the political taboo has finally been broken. Swiss cheese At first glance, the act requires an increasing number of battery components, starting with cells, to be made in Europe for BEVs to benefit from public incentives.

But the text is filled with exemptions that undermine its effectiveness and underscore the complicated political compromise that was needed for the proposal to clear the Commission. For instance, BEVs that are sold into the corporate channel do indeed have to be equipped with batteries and battery components made in the EU if they want to benefit from national tax incentives.

But that is not the case for BEVs sold into the private market, where “made in EU” is defined as all the countries the EU has signed a free trade agreement with. This makes no sense given the strong conditions proposed on foreign direct investment across the bloc: why would a company bother with meeting strict IP or labour rules if it can simply set up factories in Morocco and get all the benefits?

Worse still, all Made-in-EU requirements are subject to exemptions, based on the cost difference and availability of components. The latter is particularly preposterous as it makes local content contingent on the availability of local content itself. This risks undermining the demand boost needed for the local battery component manufacturers to get over the line with their investors. Take cathode active material for example.

It is the most valuable component in a battery and it’s where our reliance on China is one of the highest.shows that over 20 CAM projects announced across the EU and the UK to date can cover more than two-thirds of Europe’s demand by 2030. So, the potential for strategic autonomy is there. But more than half of these projects are at medium or high risk of being cancelled or delayed.

So, if you ask for European cathode material today, it’s not readily available because these projects have not yet secured final investment decisions. But if Europe requires local CAM to be used by 2030 , this will send exactly the signal needed for investors to support the production. The second major loophole is the specific Made-in-EU methodology proposed for small electric cars.

These affordable models will determine the success of European automakers in local and global markets, but today they rely mostly on Chinese-made lithium-iron-phosphate batteries. LFP dependence is one of the biggest resilience risks for Europe. Rather than creating a strong signal to invest in LFP locally, the IAA allows small BEVs with foreign batteries to qualify as Made in EU .

This kills the business case to develop those factories locally, given the sheer cost and technological advantage of Chinese LFP. Amending the text so that the Made-in-EU label is only given to small electric cars with homegrown batteries is key to give local LFP players, such as ElevenEs and IBU-tec, a chance to scale up. More broadly, the problem is that the act tries to onshore and localise everything all at once.

The risk of relocating to low-cost locations looms over much of the automotive supply chain. But onshoring technologies and their supply chains will be a hard task. Laser sharp focus on what is critical from the resilience and supply chain weaponisation perspective is needed. China is not after our seat belts or wind shields: its recent five-year plans clearly have batteries and electric cars in sight.

And theand rare earths shows that other battery components are likely to be next. The IAA can be a lifeline for Europe’s struggling battery factories. But the complicated text needs to be turned into a laser sharp law that directs public incentives without exception to electric vehicles produced with locally-made batteries and their components. This will provide the strongest business case yet to invest in Europe.





cleantechnica / 🏆 565. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Global Roundup: Border Closures, Industrial Disasters, and AI Advances Mark Busy News DayA comprehensive summary of today's top stories: Uganda shuts its Congo border over Ebola fears; Washington paper mill disaster leaves nine dead; US-Iran tensions flare with new strike; Matthew Perry's assistant sentenced; 2026's cheapest cars revealed; Argentina's animal identity trend; Berlin Zoo's elderly gorilla; health benefits of dancing for seniors; photography techniques behind Jannik Sinner's iconic image; global photo series; night owl heart risks; legal blocks on psychiatric ancestry research; Google's AI assistant announcement; gardening myths debunked; Pope's slavery apology; ICE suicide crisis; and market scenes from Asia.

Read more »

Explosion sparks massive fire at Stickney industrial plantA large fire broke out Wednesday evening after an explosion at an industrial plant in suburban Stickney, sending a massive plume of smoke into the sky and prompting shelter-in-place precautions for nearby residents and a local college.

Read more »

East Bay industrial buildings land buyers amid murky real estate sectorTwo East Bay industrial buildings were bought for more than their assessed value in a hopeful sign.

Read more »

From heavy machinery to embodied AI: How Zvalley is building the operating layer for industrial roboticsZoomlion-backed Zvalley made its global debut at Hannover Messe with RobotOps, a platform built to push embodied intelligence from prototypes into industrial use.

Read more »