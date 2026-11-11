How the Hegseth Impeachment Almost Came Together—and Then Fell Completely Apart

Republicans refused to break with Donald Trump—and Democrats failed an attendance test.

Photo illustration by Slate. Photos by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images, Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images, Win McNamee/Getty Images, Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images, and Getty Images Plus. Sign up for the Slatest On Monday afternoon, Kentucky GOP Rep.

Thomas Massie seemed like he could almost taste it. He had just filed his impeachment articles against Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth for a second time. The first time, in September, had prompted Republican leaders to send members home until after the election. This time, he would be able to force a vote on it within the next two days.

Also read Thomas Massie’s justifications for Hegseth’s impeachment

He argued to reporters that the timing felt for success felt right: All Democrats were on board, and dozens of House Republicans who’d just lost their races had nothing to lose. Massie mocked news that Hegseth was planning to address the press to stave off the impeachment, telling reporters that he hoped Hegseth would address “the eight articles, and doesn’t get up andthe Bible in Quentin Tarantino fashion and do some pull-ups and call everybody fat and gay for being for this impeachment.

”When a reporter asked if any other Republicans had committed to him that they would vote for this, though, his answer was simple: “No.”That dislike was worth exactly zero Republican votes late Tuesday afternoon. By a 211 to 204 vote, the House voted to refer the impeachment to committee—i.e., to kill it—with Massie remaining the lone Republican opponent. He joined allDemocrats in that position, though 11 Democrats did not cast a vote.

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These were not the vibes heading into the week as this vote loomed. Texas Sen. Ted Cruz described Hegseth’s impeachment this week as “extremely likely” unless the secretary resigned first.

House Republican leaders were acknowledging that they might lose, relying on the Senate to either dismiss the charges before a trial or at the conclusion of it. Senate Republicans were prepared to receive the articles, with several retiring senators—Thom Tillis, Joni Ernst, Bill Cassidy—even speculating that they were eager to entertain them.

House Republicans were nervous about their attendance given the high levels of senioritis on their side, and the many members who blamed their loss on the Iran War that Hegseth has managed. In the end, though, only 7 Republicans missed the impeachment vote—fewer absences than the Democrats had, even though angry, despondent Republicans had good reason to let it all burn down. Why couldn’t Massie lure any of his own to the dark side?

The problems may have been Massie, himself, as well as the articles that he wrote. Massie is a longtime irritant of his fellow House Republican members, as well as the president. A quirky libertarian, Massie wasearlier this year after repeatedly casting votes against his party on issues ranging from spending to foreign policy to the release of the Epstein files. He’s not indicative of where other House Republicans are.

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That showed in his impeachment resolution. What were his eight articles? Several were about how Hegseth has violated the War Powers Resolution. Others charged Hegseth with ignoring laws that minimize civilian casualties, authorizing extrajudicial killings against alleged drug smuggler, using DOD to retaliate against a sitting senator “Now, they’re trying a third time, this time against a member of his cabinet,” he continued.

“They will fail again, and if standing with President Trump puts me in that company, I’ll take that company every day of the week. ”The speech went on much like this—Trump’s great, the military is doing great because of Trump, and Trump’s great—and earned its desired review in a Trump post: “Pete Hegseth gets an ‘A’ PLUS, PLUS, PLUS for his defense against a disgruntled, angry, defeated, former Congressman, Thomas Massie, a TOTAL LOSER!

” In other words, Trump gave the signal: He would stick by his man, for now, and Republicans had better too. If this was a test of Trump’s strength with House Republicans, even after his presidency had just brought them to their lowest point in decades, this impeachment effort didn’t put up much of aOnly Slate Plus members can gift Slate stories.