How The Expanse TV Series Adapted James S.A. Corey Novels

Analysis of The Expanse TV series adaptation strategy. The show accelerated political plots from Book 2 into Season 1 to maintain tone and keep Detective Miller alive longer.

The Expanse television series, which aired on Syfy before moving to Amazon Prime Video, employed a distinct adaptation strategy that deviated from the source material to ensure narrative cohesion across its six-season run. Unlike many other major literary adaptations that start faithful to the text and eventually diverge, this space opera consistently accelerated plot elements from later novels into earlier seasons to maintain a consistent genre tone for visual media.

Adapting Leviathan Wakes for TV Format

The first season of The Expanse, based on James S.A. Corey's debut novel Leviathan Wakes, fundamentally restructured the opening narrative to introduce political intrigue much earlier than the book. In the novel, the narrative focuses almost exclusively on James Holden and Detective Miller investigating the disappearance of Julie Mao, while heavy political characters like Chrisjen Avasarala and Sadovir Errinwright do not appear until the sequel, Cibola Burn. The television writers merged these separate storylines, bringing Avasarala and Errinwright into the first season and adding new plot points, such as the character Franklin DeGraaf, to showcase the unseen political maneuvering that existed only in the background of the first book.

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Why Political Intrigue Came Early

This structural shift was a deliberate choice to prevent the show from feeling like two different genres in its early episodes. The first book is described as very light on political intrigue, relying on thriller-y excitement, while the sequel introduces slow-burn conspiracies. If the series had followed the book's first-thriller-then-politics structure, viewers would have experienced an abrupt and jarring switch in tone when Season 2 began to focus on the nitty-gritty of diplomacy. By blending these elements from the start, the series established a balanced palette that remained consistent with the diplomatic focus of the subsequent seasons.

Keeping Detective Miller Alive Longer

The decision to accelerate the political plot also had the unexpected benefit of extending the screen time for popular character Josephus Miller, portrayed by Thomas Jane. In the conclusion of Leviathan Wakes, Miller crashes the space station Eros onto Venus, resulting in his physical death. The television adaptation delayed this event, allowing Miller to escape Eros alongside Holden in the first season and join the Rocinante crew as a temporary member. This change not only provided Thomas Jane with an additional season on the show but also preserved the noir-ish, private detective vibe associated with the character for a longer period.

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Comparing TV and Novel Narrative Pacing

While the leap between genres is not a significant issue in the written novels, it would have created a jarring viewing experience on screen. The first entries in the book series are starker in their shifts between thriller and political drama, which works in prose but disrupts television pacing. The Expanse avoided this potential pitfall by recognizing the needs of the visual medium, effectively remodeling the story to suit the constraints and expectations of long-form television. This approach allowed the series to cover Corey's first six books over six seasons, with one book adapted per season after the initial blending of storylines.

Legacy of the Adaptation Strategy

Other major series such as The Umbrella Academy, Game of Thrones, and The Walking Dead are examples of shows that started relatively close to their source material and then increasingly ignored the original instruction manual as they progressed. The Expanse worked in the opposite direction, starting with a blended narrative that set the tone for the entire series. This strategy earned the show accolades, including comparisons to Game of Thrones in space, and allowed it to maintain high production values and narrative consistency throughout its run from 2015 to 2022.