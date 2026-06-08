How the Bucks can squeeze the most from a Giannis trade

The Bucks don't necessarily need to trade Giannis Antetokounmpo by the NBA Draft near the end of this month. They could hold him, make their own draft pick at N

The Bucks don't necessarily need to trade Giannis Antetokounmpo by the NBA Draft near the end of this month. They could hold him, make their own draft pick at No. 10 , try to take some swings in free agency and with win-now trades and attempt to convince him to sign an extension and stay.

Milwaukee management and ownership made it known that they would like to resolve this soon, all while trying to get as much as they can in return. And as more and moreahead of the rest of the mix, with even the prediction markets saying so, it's worth wondering if the Bucks will hold tight for a couple of weeks just to say if some other team comes along.

We know what the Miami can and might ultimately offer; it's basically everything on the roster but Bam Adebayo, plus up to three first round picks , pick swaps and assorted other goodies. But being able to offer all that doesn't mean that the Heat want to.

Tyler Herro and Kel'el Ware are assumed to be givens, but, Pelle Larsson and Kasparas Jakucionis are all variable inclusions at this point. Milwaukee would surely like to secure as many as possible, since all are proven to some degree, and then either keep them for a quick rebuild or send them on somewhere else for more assets.

The fact that a Bucks-Heat deal isn't done yet suggests a couple of things: First, that the Bucks are still trying to pry away more than the Heat would prefer -- and figure that the Heat will offer more if another serious suitor for Antetokounmpo emerges. After all, the Heat have a certain level of desperation to ultimately get this done, seven years removed from their last star acquisition and after three dull seasons that have frustrated the Heat fan base.

Or maybe it knows it is, and is trying to get more from that organization. So is it Boston? Some insiders hint so, but ESPN's Brian Windhorst has consistently shot that down, and did again this weekend.

“I have not heard that Boston is on Giannis list. I have not heard that Giannis is prepared to sign the extension with Boston….. Just because I haven't heard doesn't mean it's not true. But until those two things are true, I don't think it's really something that's in the world… The Thunder have the means and might have the motivation, after falling in the Western Conference Finals to the San Antonio Spurs.

Portland? We keep hearing about the Trail Blazers interest in reuniting Giannis with Jrue Holiday and Damian Lillard, and the Bucks' desire to regain control of their picks -- two swaps with Portland have the potential to hamstring the future. But there have also been reports that Giannis doesn't want to go West, and so he wouldn't extend with the Blazers, making it less likely they give the Bucks a lot for a likely rental. New York?

The Knicks were Giannis's preferred destination last summer by some accounts, had he been traded then. But, well, the Knicks seem to be doing just fine without him, leading the Spurs 2-0 in the NBA Finals. And would Giannis want to join a champion, and be ridiculed more than Kevin Durant was for latching on to the runner-up Golden State Warriors in 2016? Giannis is known to love Disney.

There's no state tax, just as would be the case in Miami. The weather's not bad either, if without the South Beach breeze. So he might extend there. And the Magic have headlining young talent in Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner to trade... if they want to.

Ethan is the CEO of Five Reasons Sports Network, based in South Florida and manages the OnSI sites for the Florida Panthers, Miami Heat, Orlando Magic, Indiana Pacers, Memphis Grizzlies and Milwaukee Bucks. Previously, he wrote for all the major newspapers in South Florida as well as Bleacher Report, and was an afternoon drive radio host. He has a B.A. from The Johns Hopkins University and an M.S. from Columbia University.





SInow / 🏆 273. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

If the Bucks Acquire Tyler Herro in a Trade for Giannis, Should They Keep Him?The rumors swirling around Milwaukee's superstar, Giannis Antetokounmpo, are HEATing up as multiple sources have hinted that Miami might be the frontrunners to

Read more »

UC San Diego betting big bucks new center for students and alumni will be a hitThe $453 million project, which is beginning to open, will give UCSD its first gateway, or “front door.”

Read more »

You'll Feel Like a Thousand Million Bucks Drinking the Swanky Billionaire CocktailSince 2007, Jezebel has been the Internet's most treasured source for everything celebrities, sex, and politics...with teeth.

Read more »

One team willing to making Giannis Antetokounmpo trade ‘no matter the risk’ of contract uncertaintyThe Trail Blazers are willing to trade for Giannis Antetokounmpo without long-term assurances. Antetokounmpo has just one year left on his deal worth more than $58 million and he’s expected t…

Read more »