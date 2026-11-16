Joel Embiid scored a season-high 37 points as the Philadelphia 76ers defeated the Brooklyn Nets 135-123 on Monday night at Barclays Center, improving to 4-0 in games played without LeBron James.

The Philadelphia 76ers defeated the Brooklyn Nets 135-123 on Monday night at Barclays Center, improving to 12-3 on the season. This result marks a fourth consecutive win for Philadelphia in games played without LeBron James, the four-time league MVP and NBA all-time leading scorer.

Joel Embiid recorded a season-high 37 points to lead the scoring charge for the Sixers. Jaylen Brown finished with 31 points and 13 rebounds, while Tyrese Maxey added 24 points to control the game from the opening minutes. The Nets fell to 3-10 on the season after trailing by as many as 24 points before halftime.

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Embiid sat out Sunday's game against Indiana for foot maintenance but returned to dominate the interior. He had 24 points by halftime as Philadelphia led 78-59 at intermission. This first-half performance placed the Sixers just three points off the Nets franchise record for points allowed in a first half, which was set by the Knicks with 81 points in 2023.

Jaylen Brown temporarily left the game early in the fourth quarter with an apparent head injury. This occurred following a hard foul by Nets forward Julius Randle. Brown had already contributed 19 points and 10 rebounds in the first half alone before the injury concern paused his action.

Julius Randle matched his season-high with 33 points for Brooklyn in an effort to rally. Michael Porter Jr. contributed 25 points in his return to the starting lineup. He replaced Noah Clowney after sitting out Sunday's loss in Memphis for personal reasons.

Nolan Traore tied his career-best with 23 points for the Nets. The team mounted a comeback bid from the 24-point deficit but ultimately fell short in the 12-point loss. Brooklyn's offensive surge was not enough to overcome Philadelphia's early dominance.

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Maxey picked off an errant pass by Porter for a breakaway dunk to open the scoring. This gave Philadelphia a 6-0 lead before many fans had settled into their seats at Barclays Center. The Nets scored the next seven points, capped by a 3-pointer from Porter, to reset the score.

Philadelphia held a 33-26 lead through 12 minutes of play. Anfernee Simons buried the first five points of the second quarter to stretch the lead to 12. Two free throws by Brown shortly thereafter made it a 13-point lead.

The Sixers continued to dominate the boards, building a 19-8 edge. The lead ballooned to 46-28 on a three-point play by Dean Wade barely two minutes into the period. The Nets trailed by as many as 24 before halftime following a wide-open Maxey trey.

Brooklyn then used a 13-2 spurt to climb back to within 10 points. This surge included an and-one by Traore plus a Dëmin 3-pointer midway through the third quarter. Traore's weaving layup, a 3-pointer by Clowney, and a bucket by Porter cut the lead to six with under three minutes left in the period.

Jabari Walker rattled in a 3-pointer at the buzzer for a 105-95 Philly cushion entering the final quarter. Two more long-range buckets by Wolf and Randle cut the Nets deficit back to five in the opening minutes of the fourth. Dëmin knocked down another triple to eventually pull them within four with 1:14 to play.

Embiid responded with his second 3-pointer as the Sixers closed out their win. The game marked the continuation of a jumbo lineup for Brooklyn. The team went back to Traore at the point while shifting Egor Dëmin back to shooting guard.

Danny Wolf returned to a reserve role during the matchup. Dëmin and Mikel Brown Jr., the team's past two lottery picks, remained on separate units. The linchpins of the organization's rebuilding plan came into the game having totaled just 18 minutes on the court together this season.

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Dëmin missed six games due to a bone bruise, and Brown was subjected to a minutes restriction early in his rookie campaign. Though the Nets were coming home, things did not get any easier against a Philadelphia team that features elite star power.

James was out of uniform for the tail end of back-to-back games. This absence opened up more opportunities for Maxey, Brown, and VJ Edgecombe to take over. James's presence on the court immediately elevates his team given his ability to power his way to the rim.

He makes pinpoint passes and controls the flow of the offense. The gravity he attracts opens up clear driving lanes and 3-point shot opportunities for teammates. Maxey also has the ability to create his own looks off the dribble and attack the rim.

It is important for opposing defenders to throw timely double teams, blitzes, and hedges to force the ball out of his hands. Brown has a clear ability to take over with the ball in his hands and wreak havoc from all three levels.

Embiid's status had been uncertain for this one, but he was good to go. The Nets interior defense was tested throughout the contest. Offensively, the Nets needed Porter to continue moving off the ball with intention.

They needed him to get free off the ball or cut to the rim. Porter's presence in the lineup significantly improves the Nets chances, as it causes opposing defenses to scramble even on possessions he does not score.

The Nets also looked to get Randle downhill, forcing opposing defenses into rotation. Randle and Porter looked to establish the dribble handoff game early. This strategy aimed to open up clean looks behind the arc or generate downhill momentum.

The Nets tried to get Dëmin moving off the ball to make defenses pay from behind the arc. The roster construction and tactical adjustments highlighted the disparity between the two squads on this night.