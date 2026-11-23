Students at a Texas Longhorns game in Austin were heard chanting “We love Talarico.”

Texas Democratic senator-elect James Talarico was met with cheers and chants of support from students during an appearance at a Texas Longhorns game on Saturday, a markedly different reception from those experienced by President Donald Trump and Republican Senator Ted Cruz at football events earlier this season.

Talarico was on the sidelines at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin as the Texas Longhorns hosted the Arkansas Razorbacks. He also visited the student section, where video captured students chanting "We love Talarico.

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" Earlier this year, Trump faced audible boos as well as cheers when he appeared on the jumbotron during Texas' September game against Tennessee in Knoxville, while Cruz was also loudly booed during an ESPN College GameDay appearance in Austin in September. Talarico on a High Talarico defeated Republican Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton in the race to replace Senator John Cornyn in one of the most expensive midterm races in the country.

Despite billionaire and Tesla CEO Elon Musk pouring at least $224 million into Paxton's campaign, Talarico became the first Democrat elected to the U.S. Senate from Texas since Lloyd Bentsen in 1988, ending a 38-year drought. Aged 37, Talarico is set to become the youngest member of the Senate after winning 55.1 percent of the vote. Over the weekend, Talarico’s team shared footage from the Longhorns game featuring students chanting in favor of the senator-elect.

Talarico’s mom, Tamara, also shared a picture from the game of her son and his girlfriend, Brianna Menard.

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"I love this picture of Jimmy and Brianna! My favorite part is she thrifted that dress last week!

" Tamara wrote on X. Trump and Cruz Get Different Reception As Talarico’s warm reception gained more attention online, the stark difference between that and the reception received by Cruz and Trump in September was obvious. On September 12, Cruz appeared on ESPN's College GameDay at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium before Texas played Ohio State. He was there specifically to promote the Protect College Sports Act, legislation he co-sponsored dealing with NIL, transfers, eligibility, and other college-sports rules.

But almost as his interview began, boos from the crowd became audible. Fans could be heard chanting "Ted, you suck!

" and "get him off" throughout the segment. Later that month, on September 16, Trump attended a Texas Longhorns vs. Tennessee Volunteers game at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tennessee. Trump was sitting in a box alongside Tennessee Senator Marsha Blackburn and was shown on the stadium jumbotron. That's when the crowd reaction occurred.

Videos captured significant booing—although there were also some cheers and applause. Trump responded on screen with fist pumps before leaving the game at halftime.

Contact Newsweek editors for this story: Robert Greenall and Rebecca FloodTexas Democratic senator-elect James Talarico was met with cheers and chants of support from students during an appearance at a Texas Longhorns game on Saturday, a markedly different reception from those experienced by President Donald Trump and Republican Senator Ted Cruz at football events earlier this season. Talarico was on the sidelines at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin as the Texas Longhorns hosted the Arkansas Razorbacks.

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He also visited the student section, where video captured students chanting"We love Talarico.

" Earlier this year, Trump faced audible boos as well as cheers when he appeared on the jumbotron during Texas' September game against Tennessee in Knoxville, while Cruz was also loudly booed during an ESPN College GameDay appearance in Austin in September. Talarico defeated Republican Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton in the race to replace Senator John Cornyn in one of the most expensive midterm races in the country.

's campaign, Talarico became the first Democrat elected to the U.S. Senate from Texas since Lloyd Bentsen in 1988, ending a 38-year drought. Aged 37, Talarico is set to become the youngest member of the Senate after winning 55.1 percent of the vote. Over the weekend, Talarico’s team shared footage from the Longhorns game featuring students chanting in favor of the senator-elect. Talarico’s mom, Tamara, also shared a picture from the game of her son and his girlfriend, Brianna Menard.

"I love this picture of Jimmy and Brianna! My favorite part is she thrifted that dress last week!

" Tamara wrote on X.As Talarico’s warm reception gained more attention online, the stark difference between that and the reception received by Cruz and Trump in September was obvious. He was there specifically to promote the Protect College Sports Act, legislation he co-sponsored dealing with NIL, transfers, eligibility, and other college-sports rules. But almost as his interview began, boos from the crowd became audible. Fans could be heard chanting"Ted, you suck!

" and"get him off" throughout the segment. Later that month, on September 16, Trump attended a Texas Longhorns vs. Tennessee Volunteers game at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tennessee. Trump was sitting in a box alongside Tennessee Senator Marsha Blackburn and was shown on the stadium jumbotron. That's when the crowd reaction occurred.

Videos captured significant booing—although there were also some cheers and applause. Trump responded on screen with fist pumps before leaving the game at halftime.