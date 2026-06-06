How Texas Longhorns Can Reach Their Full Potential in 2026

It could be a special season in Austin for the Texas Longhorns this fall.

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian reacts with Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning during the fourth quarter against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field.

| Petre Thomas-Imagn Imagesthis fall. Most fans will probably say that missing the College Football Playoff would be an absolute failure of a season, and rightfully so. Honestly, everything would have to go wrong for the Longhorns if the team were to miss the playoffs this season. So, try your best to This team has a very high ceiling coming into the 2026 season.

But will they be able to shatter that glass ceiling? Here's how the Longhorns can reach their full potential during the 2026 season. Nov 28, 2025; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning throws a pass during the first half against the Texas A&M Aggies at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium.

Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images It's going to be talked about at nauseium until the Longhorns take the field this September, but this is a big season for quarterback Arch Manning. Expectations in the 2025 season were never going to be met. The Longhorns quarterback was thrown in categories never before seen by a player at his position who had never played a full season as a starter.

However, that has all changed. It was a slow start, but by the end of the 2025 season, it was clear that Manning is the right player to lead the Longhorns to great heights in 2026. Manning finished last season with 3,163 passing yards, 24 touchdown passes, and just seven interceptions. Add on the talented head coach Steve Sarkisian and this staff brought in from the transfer portal and recruiting class, and the Longhorns have something special brewing.

Nov 15, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; NC State Wolfpack running back Hollywood Smothers carries the football against Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Justin Scott during the second quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images The season will be decided by the play of Manning, but his new toys on offense will also need to be at their best.

North Carolina State transfer running back Hollywood Smothers is a name that keeps being tossed around as someone who could have a major season for the Longhorns. Smothers rushed for 939 yards last season for the Wolfpack, and was even a threat in the passing game, catching 37 passes for 189 yards. Alongside Smothers, the Longhorns have plenty of depth at wide receiver.

Players like transfer wide receiver Cam Coleman and Ryan Wingo will be targets Manning hopes to find on every drive. Nov 15, 2025; Athens, Georgia, USA; Texas Longhorns wide receiver Ryan Wingo celebrates scoring a touchdown with teammates in the second half against the Georgia Bulldogs at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images The full potential of the Longhorns' 2026 team is a team that can compete for a national championship.

In order to reach that potential, it's going to take this offense becoming the unit everyone expects them to be. Tyler Reed graduated from the University of Kentucky, where he majored in communications. Before covering Texas, Tyler spent time covering the NFL and MLB for On SI as well as working with The Big Lead.





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