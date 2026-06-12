How Texans veteran defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins brings ‘calming presence’ to top-ranked defense

Veteran defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins is a strong leader

Houston Texans defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins runs to the end zone for a touchdown after recovering a fumble during the second half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Monday, Jan. 12, 2026, in Pittsburgh.

– Bring him your cut block attempts, misdirection plays and power running game, Texans defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins has answers to counter any offensive strategy. It’s Rankins who provides invaluable mentoring and leadership to younger players with his perspective and wisdom. Rankins, a former New Orleans Saints first-round draft pick is heading into his 11th NFL season.

The information and encouragement he passes on to All-Pro defensive end Will Anderson Jr. helped him emerge as one of the elite defensive players across the league. Now, Rankins is helping to bring along rookie defensive tackle Kayden McDonald, a second-round draft pick from Ohio State.

“Sheldon brings a calming presence to the defense,” Ryans said. “We do a lot of communication, we put a lot on those guys from a standpoint of talking to each other, linebackers talking to the defensive line, so when you have a guy of Sheldon’s caliber who’s seen it all, done it all, very smart guy, very aware of formations, he can ID things that a lot of young guys can’t do and we don’t ask them to do.

“We can put more on Sheldon’s plate because of his experience. Having him there with Kayden is going to be significant for Kayden and his development. Kayden should grab a hold of Sheldon and not let him leave without gaining some type of insight, some type of knowledge every day on what it’s like to play in one of the toughest positions in football: interior defensive line.

He needs to learn that from a guy who’s done it for over 10 years. ” Rankins stayed in Houston on a two-year, $17 million contract that includes $12 million total guaranteed. Rankins, 31, had a resurgent year in his return to the Texans last year after dealing with meningitis during his one season with the Cincinnati Bengals.

He played in every game during a healthy season, recording 35 tackles, 44 pressures, three sacks, five tackles for losses and scored two touchdowns. For Rankins, being back with the Texans on a football field, shedding blocks and enjoying his health aren’t things he takes for granted. Rankins was sidelined for the final seven games while dealing with two serious illnesses: a simultaneous bout with viral meningitis and a shingles outbreak.

He lost nearly 50 pounds, down from his usual 305 pounds. It was a tough thing to deal with, spending time at home in the dark for nearly six weeks.

“So, I dealt with some health stuff last year, I won’t dive too deep into it,” Rankins said. “The biggest one that kind of took me out of playing, which was that I ended up having a shingles outbreak and viral meningitis at the same time. That knocked me out for a while. A lot of people don’t know and a lot of people thought: “What type of illness or what type of thing could have someone out this long?

’ A lot of people don’t know, I was literally laying horizontal in my house, in a dark house, for probably about a month and a half before I could really even sit up without feeling kind of crazy. So, I went through all that. ” For a defensive lineman to not have his power source, weight, bulk and strength and to be that light in the trenches, it’s nearly impossible to overcome.

He also provides a wise presence in the locker room and on the field, mentoring younger players like standout defensive end Will Anderson Jr. To be back with the Texans two seasons after recording a career-high six sacks playing for Ryans on an AFC South division champion is significant for Rankins. Rankins has the perspective of seeing where the organization has grown since Ryans’ debut season to being a more established football team after he turned around the franchise.

“The culture is set now,” Rankins said. “Obviously, when a new coach comes in he’s working overtime to find his identity imprinted within the framework of the team. Getting the team to function without him having to say every little thing over and over again.

“So, obviously coming back, same quarterback leading the team and then defense, a lot of continuity. His culture is set. So, I think it’s easy to get back in here and honestly feel my role like I did last time and then just get ready to play a ball.

” The Texans negotiated with Rankins last year during free agency and made a substantial offer, but were ultimately outbid by a few million dollars by the Bengals as they reached a two-year, $26 million contract with the former Louisville standout. For Rankins, being back with Anderson and watching the growth of a player who was named NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year in their lone season playing together is a lot of fun.

“Oh, that’s great,” Rankins said. “When I was here last time, I gladly took him under my wing and helped him with all facets of the game. Obviously, his talent speaks for itself, but helping him with a lot of the film study and the emotions of the game.

Helping him understand, it’s a long season and how to prepare to go through your progress, your process and see progress through ways other than sack totals and different things like that.

“So, getting back here and seeing his maturation and picking right back up where we left off, whether it’s a look here, look there, a glance here, glance there. We’ve always kind of spoke the same language on the football field. So, getting back and playing next to him again, it’s like waking up in the morning. It’s like breathing.

It’s something we’ve done really easily. So, looking for big things for us both this year. ” Rankins has played in the NFL for 10 seasons, recording 281 career tackles, 33 1/2 sacks, 49 tackles for losses and 78 quarterback hits.

“Sheldon poured a lot into Will and you see Will now benefiting from that, but Will is also taking and he’s pouring into the younger guys himself, and that’s what the NFL has always been built on,” Ryans said. “I had veteran guys, Morlon Greenwood, Shawn Barber, Danny Clark, guys who poured into me and that’s the only way I knew how it should be done.

“When I went through my career, it was my chance to pour into guys like Zach Diles, Brian Cushing, Jordan Hicks, Mychal Kendricks. That’s what the league is built on. ”Copyright 2026 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved. Aaron Wilson is an award-winning Texans and NFL reporter for KPRC 2 and www.click2houston.com.

He has covered the NFL since 1997, including previous stints for The Houston Chronicle and The Baltimore Sun. This marks his 10th year covering the Texans after previously covering a Super Bowl winning team in Baltimore. Houston business owner says FIFA Fan Fest is hurting salesTurkey Leg Hut owner Lynn Price pleads guilty to federal conspiracy charge in Bar 5015 arson caseHeading to a FIFA World Cup 2026™ watch party? Don't forget THIS!

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