Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud expressed his love for the city during Travis Scott's softball classic, highlighting his strong connection with fans and his appreciation for the opportunity to play in Houston. Stroud's two years with the Texans have seen him achieve success both on and off the field, earning a Pro Bowl selection, winning division titles, and contributing to the community through his foundation. He shared his excitement about being part of the event, which supports historically Black colleges and universities, and the chance to meet some of his baseball idols. He also spoke about his admiration for Kevin Durant, whom he considers a mentor and role model.

How Texans\u2019 C.J. Stroud embraces city at Travis Scott softball classic : ‘I love Houston, I hope I’m here for 100 years’– Taking his cuts at the plate and fielding ground balls while soaking up the moment at Daikin Park as he met some of his favorite baseball players, for the second year in a row, the former NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year was visibly excited about the experience and being a professional athlete in the city of Houston.

Two years into his tenure with the Texans, Stroud has made it to one Pro Bowl after his rookie year and declined an opportunity to participate in one this year. He’s won two AFC South division titles and a pair of wild-card round playoff games. And he’s passed for 7,835 career yards, 43 touchdowns and 17 interceptions for a respectable 93.7 passer rating. ‘He can spin it, he’s got the It factor,’ how Texans new OC Nick Caley approaches coaching C.J. Stroud And Stroud has made an impact off the field in the community through the foundation he and his mother, Kimberly, run with family members and partners. Being a part of this event is another way the 23-year-old California native stays involved and is accessible to fans in an event that supports baseball teams from historically Black colleges and universities. “It’s a blessing, man,” Stroud said. “Shoutout to Trav and what he’s doing and the Cactus Jack foundation and putting this great show on. I love Houston, man. I pray every day and I just thank God for the opportunity to be here every day. So, I hope I’m here for 100 years and whatever the Lord allows me to be. I’m super, super blessed and grateful.”Stroud was joined by several athletes and celebrities, including Terrell Owens, Johnny Manziel, Andre Johnson, Adrian Peterson, Jose Canseco, C.C. Sabathia, Metro Boomin, Tyla and baseball players Ryan Howard and Prince Fielder. “Ryan Howard, I just told him, him and Prince Fielder were my favorite players growing up,” Stroud said. “Prince Fielder, Ryan Howard and C.C. Sabathia and, of course, Barry Bonds and stuff and Ken Griffey Jr. I love baseball. I love watching it. It’s crazy just to join a field with them.” Stroud attended the Rockets’ basketball game against the Phoenix Suns, watching and interacting with Kevin Durant. “KD is my favorite player growing up, I told him that when I first met him like two years ago,” Stroud said. “He’s showed me love ever since. That’s really respect. He’s a big brother of mine and I’m definitely a big fan of his and I appreciate him saying what’s up to me.





