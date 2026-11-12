How TCU Is Adding One of College Basketball’s Most Recognizable Stars Weeks Into the 2026–27 Season

Robbie Avila wanted to return to Saint Louis to play his fifth college season after winning a court injunction. Instead, he is heading to the Big 12.

Robbie Avila became a fan favorite during March runs with Indiana State and Saint Louis. He’s set to continue his college career at TCU after an injunction in Missouri court.

| IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters ConnectRobbie Avila, the bespectacled big man that became one of the sport’s most entertaining players starring for Josh Schertz at Saint Louis announced that it was blocking Avila’s return to SLU. The roster limit rules were one of the many changes created by the settlement, and they only apply to schools that have opted into the settlement.

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“While we take no position on Mr. Avila’s eligibility, we cannot effectuate a state court order that requires us to violate the explicit terms of a federal injunctive relief settlement by giving Saint Louis University an additional roster slot,” the CSC announced in a statement.

“Mr. Avila may be eligible to play college basketball this season, but there is no roster slot available for him at Saint Louis University. ” While Saint Louis or Avila could have fought the CSC’s ruling, TCU emerged as an alternative option early this week. With a safer path to sustained eligibility and a potential payday that sources say is around $1 million, Avila chose to depart Saint Louis and is expected to play for the Horned Frogs this season.

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The key question is when Avila could make his TCU debut. The university has four four-week academic terms throughout the fall in addition to the main 15-week fall semester, and the last four-week term begins Monday, November 16.

If Avila is able to enroll in enough classes to be eligible by that term, he could make his Horned Frogs debut as soon as November 19 vs. Texas A&M. TCU is set to play in the Players Era 16 tournament the following week and would surely like to have Avila for those key games. If he’s not able to enroll in time, he’d likely have to wait to play until the fall semester concludes and wouldn’t be eligible to suit up until closer to the start of Big 12 play.

Robbie Avila should give his new team TCU a lift, but blending his unique skillset with the Horned Frogs at midseason will be an interesting challenge for coach Jamie Dixon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect The Horned Frogs are off to a 3–0 start to the season, but needed double overtime to dispatch Louisiana-Monroe earlier this week. Avila could slot in as a starter next to star forward Xavier Edmonds once eligible.

That said, how quickly Avila fits into a completely new system with new teammates is a huge unknown. Avila has one of the more unorthodox skill sets in the country, thriving in Schertz’s offense as a “hub” whose passing ability made him an incredible weapon dishing to Saint Louis’s guards as cutters. Rebuilding an offense in Avila’s image on the fly likely isn’t tenable, which will force Avila to play more conventionally.

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But Avila did make 40% of his threes last season and is also effective in the low post, so he should bring a jolt of offense to the Horned Frogs once officially able to play. Kevin Sweeney is a staff writer at Sports Illustrated covering college basketball and the NBA draft. He joined the SI staff in July 2021 and also serves host and analyst for The Field of 68.

Sweeney is a Naismith Trophy voter and ia member of the U.S. Basketball Writers Association. He is a graduate of Northwestern University’s Medill School of Journalism.