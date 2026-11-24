Creature performer Janos Prohaska adapted his giant microbe suit from Doctor Who to create the Horta for Star Trek, revealing a key behind-the-scenes cost-saving trick.

The creation of the Horta alien in the classic Star Trek episode "The Devil in the Dark" relied on a clever repurposing of a costume originally designed for The Outer Limits, revealing the deep budget constraints of 1960s television production.

Janos Prohaska, a stuntman and creature designer, originally constructed and performed in the suit for a giant alien microbe in the 1965 Outer Limits episode titled "The Probe." This practical effect required minimal resources but relied heavily on Prohaska's craftsmanship to demonstrate specific movements on screen.

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Prohaska later brought his unique skills to the Star Trek production, where he designed and wore the costume for the Horta. Rather than simply dragging the original costume over to the Enterprise set without modifications, he made significant changes to create the creature's distinctive appearance.

He added details such as veins and a fringe to transform the microbe into a completely different entity, ensuring the Horta looked unique while still leveraging the underlying structure of the previous design. This adaptation saved both time and money during a period when television budgets were tight.

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The adaptation of the suit did more than just provide a costume; it actively influenced the narrative direction of the episode. Prohaska demonstrated the creature's movements for producer Gene L. Coon, helping to inspire the story and the behavior of the Horta within the script.

This direct collaboration between the performer and the producer ensured that the visual design of the alien was integrated seamlessly into the plot points of the episode. The physical capabilities of the suit dictated how the creature interacted with the environment and the crew of the Enterprise.

Beyond the reuse of a physical costume, the two productions shared key creative personnel who facilitated this cross-over. Makeup artist Fred Phillips worked on both Star Trek and The Outer Limits, supervising makeup for both series.

His involvement in both productions highlights how closely connected these classic television shows were, with staff moving between studios to manage costs and maintain quality under tight constraints. This fluid exchange of ideas and materials was essential for survival in the industry.

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TV budgets in the 1960s were not unlimited, and borrowing existing costumes or appliances was a reasonable fix when not every episode warranted a new alien design. This practice was especially common considering that some of the same creative people worked on both shows.

The repurposing of the giant microbe suit stands as a clever example of how limited resources can drive innovative storytelling and character design in television history. It demonstrates that ingenuity often outperformed expensive special effects in defining iconic sci-fi moments.