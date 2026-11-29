South Korea is leading the way with a top-down approach to protecting academic integrity against cheating and laziness brought by AI.

While the American education system is scrambling to respond to the challenges posed by AI, South Korea is leading the way with a top-down approach to protecting academic integrity against cheating and laziness.

This month, the entire nation cooperated in efforts to root out AI-aided cheating and minimize distractions during their national college entry exam — to the extent that aircraft were temporarily prevented from taking off and cheaters were threatened with jail time by national politicians. It’s yet another way the American education system is being left in the dust by peer nations with a clearer dedication to excellence and meritocracy.

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“This is the result of a highly centralized education system ,” Korea historian and James Madison University professor Michael J. Seth told The Post. “The stress on academics is important. All things being considered, I think it’s not the worst obsession to have.