How Sombr Went from TikTok to Madison Square Garden

What to do this week, in New York City and beyond.

You’re reading the Goings On newsletter, a guide to what we’re watching, listening to, and doing this week. left in pop music—even fewer when filtering out stars who broke through before the onset of the social internet.

But if earning the breathless endorsement of the definitive pop star of our generation, Taylor Swift, is a precursor to making it into that pantheon, the twenty-one-year-old singer-songwriteris well on his way. In 2025, the artist became a TikTok sensation turned industry success story, and the viral singles “Back to Friends” and “Undressed” emerged as runawaynamed Swift one of the thirty greatest living American songwriters, she took the opportunity to spotlight his writing, calling it “intensely confessional”; sombr, in turn, covered Swift’s “Dear John” during her Songwriters Hall of Fame induction.

Also read sombr pleads with fan to please, please stop flipping him off

It’s easy to understand why sombr’s style resonates with Swift, and with so many others. He embodies the open-book transparency of a post-Swift pop sphere. His songs prize the spilled guts of first-person abjection, but his music is fixated less on the details of experience than on boiling down big feelings to something transferrable.

“I don’t wanna get undressed / For a new person all over again / I don’t wanna kiss someone else’s neck / And have to pretend it’s yours instead,” he sang on “Undressed. ” His début album, “I Barely Know Her,” from last year, zeroed in on an indie-pop sound that is both flamboyant and subdued, full of sweeping statements on intimacy.

On Nov. 23rd and 24th, sombr continues a constant search for connection atBefore Merce Cunningham died, in 2009, he stipulated that his company would shut down after he was gone. People began thinking of ways to keep the ideas behind his pioneering work alive.is one such response, a chance for young choreographers to create something inspired by one of Cunningham’s dances.

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Its fourth installment starts with his 1968 piece “RainForest,” in which dancers contended with an installation, designed by Andy Warhol, littered with Mylar balloons. Artists include the exceptional Ailey dancer Chalvar Monteiro; Chaery Moon, formerly of Ballet de l’Opéra de Lyon, which has a long association with Cunningham’s work; and the independent filmmaker Alex Munro, who in 2023 filmed a staging of Cunningham’s “Beach Birds.

”—set at a cabdrivers’-union meeting where the rank and file are pushing to strike, is fittingly egalitarian in structure. Scenes of the increasingly heated meeting alternate with members’ backstories: Joe has been pressured by his fed-up wife to demand pay they can live on; Benjamin’s Jewishness cost him his previous job, as a doctor. This revival—the actor Steven Pasquale’s directing début—also employs folk-music numbers, hauntingly sung by the duo Yeller Tooth, and dramatic choreography.

But, despite its ambitiousness and uniformly moving performances, the production speaks only obliquely to our era of gig economics and driverless taxis. —is a quiet, wrenching play about a horrible event: a fifteen-year-old boy, Oscar, has disappeared. Cops hunt for him; true-crime buffs fixate. His family is left in limbo, which makes closure impossible.

Slowly, his chipper, hypervigilant mother, Miriam , slips into obsession. Using subtle lighting changes, the show shuffles three eras—the days after Oscar disappeared, one year later, and seven years later—to capture the muddle of trauma. Sensitively directed by Knud Adams, for Manhattan Theatre Club, the drama builds toward small showdowns, like the world’s most frightening hug, but it too often replicates the problem inside Miriam’s head—a static, numbing loop.

Even so, the play is full of strong performances, among them Tom Riley, as Oscar’s bewildered father, orbiting his ex-wife like a cautious satellite. —has redrawn the bounds of jazz fusion with a borderless examination of the U.K.’s distinctly multicultural experience, holistically incorporating sounds from Jamaica , West Africa , and its own home base .

The Mercury Prize-winning record “Where I’m Meant to Be,” from 2022, established the grandness of the group’s vision; the band’s latest album, “Here Because of Hope,” is a more deliberate meditation on its many sonic influences, building a three-act structure to reflect upon the pain at the heart of even the liveliest music from across the Black diaspora. —the men and women aren’t nude; they’re naked, and as undefended as the bodies in police-evidence pictures.

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Many of the images appear ruined or distressed, as if rescued from the trash, and nearly all of them are unframed and tacked to the wall. Reavey teases eroticism—giving several of her female subjects lengths of carved wood to display between their legs—while exploring it compulsively. One of her biggest pieces double-exposes a woman’s and a man’s bare legs, aligned so it appears that they share a blunt erection.

Reavey taps into the avant-garde spirit of Man Ray and Pierre Molinier, then punks it up. Every image feels as immediate and subversive as a bulletin from the underground. —the director Joseph L. Mankiewicz’s first film, from 1946, is a gothic drama, set in upstate New York in the eighteen-forties, that features Vincent Price in one of his earliest macabre roles.

Miranda Wells , the daughter of a pious farmer, enters service as a nanny in the lavish Hudson Valley mansion of Nicholas van Ryn , a distant cousin. Van Ryn has designs on Miranda and plans to marry her—once he disposes of his wife. The surrounding action involves real, contemporary events in New York State’s violent Anti-Rent War; Mankiewicz deftly parses the characters’ political psychology, along with their lurid love stories.

The film, with its blend of ideological debates and gruesome mysteries, plays like a fusion of Poe and Tocqueville. —As the daughter of the incomparable Judy Garland and the dazzlingly inventive director Vincente Minnelli, Liza Minnelli has borne a mighty Hollywood heritage with grace and flair.

The series, spotlights Liza in Bob Fosse’s “Cabaret” and Martin Scorsese’s “New York, New York,” plus her 1972 TV concert film, “Liza with a Z.” The program also features some of Vincente’s great melodramas, such as the New York-set romance “The Clock,” starring Garland, and the highly stylized “A Matter of Time,” his last film, co-starring Liza.among its highlights. The film is a briskly engaging portrait of Robert Christgau, the so-called dean of rock critics, whose column “Consumer Guide,” which ran in thefrom 1969 to 2006 , is an overwhelmingly opinionated and insightful trove of firsthand pop-music history.

The director, Matty Wishnow, gives ample voice to the now octogenarian critic’s often contentious reflections on his practice.is among the finest of the year’s many intricate, multilevel movies. It connects one drama, set in 2004—of a director accused of appropriating a friend’s life story for a script—to another, set in 2026, of a director writing a script based on his own producer ; it turns out to tell the tale of the 2004 story.

But the complexities are no mere games; Almodóvar’s daring narrative form is matched by finely detailed attention to his characters’ maneuvers and vulnerabilities.