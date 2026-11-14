How Social Media Lessons Shape AI Child Safety Regulations

Experts analyze how Meta's $18 billion settlement with US states provides a framework for regulating AI, addressing new risks as children interact with chatbots and generative technology.

Following a summer agreement among United States states that addresses social media risks, a new generation of children is beginning to interact with an even more powerful technology: artificial intelligence. While efforts to make social media safer are still taking shape, they offer critical lessons for those seeking to protect children from AI, a technology with such rapid growth that its risks to young users are only beginning to be understood.

Lessons From Social Media Regulation Setbacks

When Meta accepted changes to its social media platforms and strengthened safeguards as part of an eighteen billion dollar settlement, it moved forward with what it acknowledged as addressing known dangers. Kristin Bride, a parent advocate who has fought for social media reform since the death of her teenage son, noted that the company was finally addressing what has been known for years. However, questions remain about how society will handle the unknown dangers that lie ahead.

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The agreement reached by US states this summer was hailed as a turning point for child safety, serving as a precedent for future technological interventions. Experts argue that the most important legacy of the social media experiment is the urgent need to act before harm occurs. Dr. Dana Suskind, a professor of surgery and pediatrics at the University of Chicago and author of Human Raised, emphasized that society learned not to release technology, wait to see if it causes harm, and then return to fix it.

AI Safety Measures and Corporate Responses

Artificial intelligence companies have begun implementing safety features introduced first by social media firms, including age verification measures and restricted experiences for minors. OpenAI introduced accounts for teenagers in August, approximately four years after launching ChatGPT, with restrictions that ban romantic chats and any suggestion that the chatbot has personal feelings toward the user.

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Meta announced in the summer that guaranteeing a safe and productive experience for teenagers on its platforms is an absolute imperative for the company. The social media giant urged its competitors, including TikTok and YouTube, to adopt some of the standards it is implementing as a result of the settlement. Despite these moves, activists argue that the industry must act earlier to mitigate AI damage, rather than waiting for problems to emerge as they did with social media.

Unique Risks of Artificial Intelligence for Youth

While social media concerns focused on time spent on platforms like Instagram and TikTok, AI presents different challenges as it becomes more pervasive in children's lives. Minors do not only view AI-generated content on social networks but can also easily communicate with chatbots, including those within social applications. Many young users rely on AI for school help and homework assistance, raising concerns among experts about how this access affects children's brain development.

Some children have formed unhealthy relationships with chatbots, and experts are raising doubts about the long-term developmental impacts. The market for AI technology is expanding rapidly, with companies now attempting to sell AI-enabled toys to children as young as two years old. Sarah Kreps, a professor and director of the Tech Policy Institute at Cornell University, noted that it is much easier to point out the positive aspects of AI for adolescents compared to social media.

Legal Challenges and Future Regulatory Steps

Campaigns for child safety in both social media and artificial intelligence are developing across legal and legislative fronts. Individuals and states have sued technology companies over product concerns, while state and federal lawmakers struggle with how to regulate the technology. Unlike social media, where risks were easier to isolate, AI integration is often seamless and beneficial, such as in tutoring, making regulation more complex.

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Experts state that the protections described in Meta's agreement cannot be easily applied to AI due to differences in how young people interact with generative technology. The challenge lies in distinguishing between legitimate educational use and potential harms like cheating or emotional dependency. As regulations evolve, the goal is to prevent the mistakes of the social media era while fostering innovation in a safe environment for the next generation of digital natives.