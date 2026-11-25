Prime Video's The Rings of Power details how Sauron used Valinor metals and Mount Doom's fire to forge the One Ring in a pivotal Season 3 moment.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power concludes its third season with the long-awaited creation of the One Ring by the Dark Lord Sauron. This climactic event in season 3, episode 7 fulfills a narrative promise made at the start of the Prime Video series. The storyline tracks Sauron's progression from forging the Seven and Nine Rings in season 2 to finalizing his master work.

The Necessity of Valinor Metals

Sauron faced significant hurdles in crafting the One Ring because he lacked knowledge of the specific materials required for such power. In season 1, Celebrimbor discovered the secret ingredient while making the Three Elven Rings but kept it hidden from his teacher. Sauron's frustration grew as he attempted to forge a ring capable of controlling the others without this crucial information.

Also read The Rings of Power S3 Episode 7 Director Reveals One Ring Forging Details

The turning point arrived when Celeborn inadvertently revealed that the Elven Rings were forged using gold and silver from Valinor. These metals from the holy continent were essential to the rings' power and were obtained using Finrod's dagger. Sauron realized he needed similar materials to complete his own work and identified a suitable tool in his possession.

Fëanor's hammer, an artifact imbued with immense power, contained the necessary Valinor metals. However, the hammer resisted conventional melting methods. The heat required to break down the metal was far beyond standard forges, creating a major obstacle for the Dark Lord. This material requirement was a creative addition by the showrunners, as J.R.R. Tolkien never specified the exact composition of the One Ring.

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Submission to the Fires of Mount Doom

Sauron's initial attempts to control the environment of Mount Doom resulted in failure. When he tried to command the volcanic fires, the resulting waves of flame destroyed his Orc soldiers and nearly killed the Dark Lord himself. This violent rejection of his will forced him to seek alternative methods to access the extreme heat needed to melt Fëanor's hammer.

After his direct commands failed, Sauron traveled to Khazad-dûm to negotiate with Durin's Bane. He swore to manipulate the Dwarves into freeing the Balrog in exchange for guidance on how to proceed. The Balrog explained that resisting the flames was futile and that Sauron needed to embrace the destruction rather than fight it.

This advice required Sauron to submit to the fires of Mount Doom. Instead of trying to survive the heat, he thrust his arm directly into the blazing maw. This act of submission allowed the metal to melt, but it came at a severe physical cost. The process served as an evil baptism by fire, marking Sauron's complete surrender to darkness.

Sound and Vibration in the Forging Process

The physical creation of the One Ring involved a unique method that combined molten metal with acoustic vibration. After melting the hammer, Sauron poured the liquid gold onto an anvil where it pooled in the sand. He did not use a traditional mold to shape the ring. Instead, he added mithril and struck the free edge of the anvil with the remains of the hammer.

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Striking the anvil created vibrations that resonated through the cavern and its stone walls. These sound waves reflected back across the flames and returned to the anvil. The specific frequencies caused the molten gold and sand to arrange themselves into Chladni figures. This phenomenon repeated until the metal naturally formed into a perfect ring.

This use of sound as a forging mechanism has roots in Tolkien's broader mythology. Music and vibration play a central role in the creation of the world within the legendarium. While the show dramatized this process for visual impact, it aligns with the canonical importance of song and resonance in Middle-earth. The event marks a definitive shift in the balance of power as Sauron completes his masterwork.